Internet Loses It as Devin Haney’s Dad Hijacks Brian Norman Altercation

Brian Norman Jr.‘s title defense against Devin Haney remains one of the star attractions of Riyadh Season’s November card. With David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde headlining it, the event has been receiving positive reviews from fans and pundits alike. Ending his 12-month-long layoff, Haney fought Jose Ramirez two months ago. The catchweight win announced his arrival at 147 pounds.

Norman Jr. and Haney are months away from their showdown. Yet, given their New York face-off, as far as hype is concerned, the fight is already gathering steam. Accompanied by their fathers and the rest of the team, a heated back-and-forth between the two turned into a full-blown brawl. What makes the incident so interesting? Bill Haney’s antics. The senior is well known across the boxing world for his gift of the gab. And given how some of the fans reacted, the squabble only cemented his reputation.

Top Rank and several outlets shared the footage of the Norman-Haney scuffle. Shouting at the top of his voice, Bill Haney could be heard heaping praises on his son. “I got the best fighter in the world,” he said as Norman Jr. and his father came close.

A post shared by Top Rank Boxing (@toprank)

Then, looking at the welterweight champion, Haney Senior roared, “He isn’t too big… I thought his dad was bigger.” It was clear the Haneys were sizing up the new opponent. Last month, Norman Jr. shocked the boxing world with a devastating left hook that shaved off nearly six weeks of Jin Sasaki’s memory.

The Top Rank footage shows the two teams walking away after shaking hands. But other clips reveal a brawl that erupted after Devin Haney shoved Brian Norman Jr. when he pointed at him. The scuffle heated up when Haney’s bodyguard stepped in and ripped apart Norman Jr.’s t-shirt.

While a few fans appreciated the Haneys for their effort to hype the fight, some weren’t so enthused. Let’s check out what they had to say.

Bravo, Bill. Really nailed it!

This fan lauded Bill Haney for promoting fights. “Gotta love Bill as a promoter lol,” they said. And it remains a fact. Be it last year’s Ryan Garcia match or this year’s Jose Ramirez comeback, if there was one voice that muffled the rest, then it was that of Bill Haney.

Another user echoed similar sentiments: “Bill the loudest one in the room, per usual.” Perhaps at times when the fight is between equals, then the next level, the mind games, becomes the key differentiator. As he has done in the past, Bill Haney makes it a point to join his son to win the war outside the ring.

via Imago May 19, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – May 19: Devin Haney weighs in for his 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight championship bout against Vasilly Lomachenko at TopRank on ESPN – Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230519_zsa_p175_092 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

But Team Norman’s aggressive behavior gave this fan an opportunity to take a swipe at Bill Haney. They said, “His pops got a match now 😈😂😂😂.” While Bill Haney often wins the battle of words, many a time he has to eat the humble pie, it seems.

A few others weren’t so considerate. This fan could clearly foresee how the Haney-Norman fight would pan out. They said, “Bill is a clown, Devin’s getting put down. Norman in 5.” It’s too early to predict. But make no mistake, Norman Jr. is nothing like Jose Ramirez.

Another jab to reckon with: “Bill Haney a 🤡.” Fans appreciate fight promotion. However, not everyone likes the Bill Haney brand of fight buildup.

Clearly the interaction had the fathers stealing the show from their sons.

Getting back to the serious business of boxing. After watching the champion and the challenger come face-to-face, many fans seem to have reset their opinions. Norman Jr. may have acquired fame with the KO win over Jin Sasaki. But he shouldn’t forget he’s about to face a former undisputed champion. Devin Haney has some big names crossed off his resume.

Do you think Norman Jr. will stop Devin Haney?