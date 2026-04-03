Irma Garcia vs. Emma Dolan Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Jake Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have lined up a stacked card set to unfold at the Olympia in Kensington. Besides other bouts, the event features 4 title fights, including the headlining clash between Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper. With this show marking MVP’s new partnership with Sky Sports, each bout carries intrigue. Yet among those, the fight between Irma Garcia and Emma Dolan carries an added layer of intrigue.

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That spotlight is driven by the matchup itself. 44-year-old Irma Garcia is a former Federal Police officer from Mexico. Still associated with security, the law graduate now faces an opponent who is 17 years her junior. Whether Garcia can defend her IBF super flyweight title remains central to the narrative. With that in mind, here are a few key details that shape how the fight against the Englishwoman could unfold.

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Who has better stats and record?

Entering the fight, the experience gap is clear. Garcia, who also holds the WBC’s 115-pound rank (#2), has been professionally active since 2010. Over the years, she has compiled a record of 35 fights, winning 25 of them.

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With one bout ending in a draw and 4 ruled as no contests, she has lost 5 fights. In comparison, Norfolk’s Dolan remains undefeated.

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That unbeaten record, however, comes from a career that began just 5 years ago. Moreover, with just 1 knockout in her 8 wins, her strike rate of 13% remains considerably lower than Garcia’s, which stands at 20%. That gap could become relevant if the fight turns physical.

Irma Garcia vs. Emma Dolan: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

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Physically, there are limited data points to compare. Reach details are unavailable for both fighters, but 27-year-old Dolan is listed at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters).

Unlike the higher weight classes, where weight often plays a major role in determining outcomes, it tends to even out in the lower divisions. Even so, entering the fight heavier can offer some advantages, particularly in holding ground and absorbing pressure.

From that standpoint, Dolan holds a slight edge. In her last bout against Lauren Parker, the IBF number one contender (WBC #7) weighed 114.5 pounds. While details from Garcia’s last fight are limited, available information shows her weighing slightly lower at 114.3 pounds.

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Irma Garcia vs. Emma Dolan: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Those physical elements carry directly into how this matchup could unfold. Garcia is a classic Mexican high-pressure fighter who combines stamina and power to break down opponents. Her last bout against Maria Martinez Sandoval, whom she knocked out in the 6th round, reinforces that approach.

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In Dolan, she faces an equally capable opponent. A Commonwealth and British champion, Dolan brings an amateur background built on strong defense and a disciplined jab. She is likely to fight from range, working behind the lead hand while trying to avoid the traps Garcia sets.

Her tendency to go the distance reflects stamina developed during her time in the amateur ranks.

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Prediction

This matchup comes with questions on both sides. It has been nearly 12 months since Dolan last stepped into the ring. Garcia is in a similar position, with her most recent fight taking place this past July.

Even so, Dolan’s relative youth and energy give her a real edge in this matchup. Garcia, meanwhile, brings a clear experience advantage but will be fighting in front of Dolan’s home crowd, adding pressure to the situation.

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Taking all factors into account, this shapes up as a strong upset opportunity, with Dolan poised to challenge for the veteran fighter’s title on an all-women’s card.