Is Arslanbek Makhmudov Dagestani? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion of Tyson Fury’s Opponent

Tonight, Tyson Fury ends his 15-month retirement with a fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov. The duo headlines the Netflix boxing event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With eyes on marquee bouts, potentially against Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, Fury finds himself back in the spotlight. That shift also puts added focus on an opponent many are still trying to figure out.

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The Russian, who looks as imposing as Tyson Fury, has already drawn attention from British fans after defeating the popular Dave Allen this past October in a hard-fought slugfest. Yet, while most know Fury and his personal story, many remain unfamiliar with Makhmudov, especially his roots. To better understand the man stepping into the ring, here are a few details that show where Makhmudov comes from and the beliefs he follows.

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Is Arslanbek Makhmudov Dagestani- his ethnicity and nationality?

The answer to that question requires a closer look. Ethnically, Arslanbek Ruslanovich Makhmudov is Dagestani. However, he was born in the Russian Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. While neighbors in Russia’s North Caucasus region, North Ossetia-Alania and Dagestan, remain distinct federal regions.

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Makhmudov draws pride from the fighting traditions of his homeland, which have produced icons like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Within that context, Makhmudov belongs to a Turkic ethnic group called Kumyks, who have traditionally lived across Dagestan, Chechnya, and North Ossetia-Alania.

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That ethnic background also feeds into the question of nationality. Makhmudov is Russian. However, to support his boxing career, he left the country in 2017 and relocated to Canada, where he trains in Montreal.

While reports do not confirm whether he has taken Canadian citizenship, Makhmudov’s move mirrors that of Artur Beterbiev, another Russian-Dagestani.

What religion does Arslanbek Makhmudov follow?

That same background also shapes his religious beliefs. Like the former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Makhmudov follows Islam closely. Coming from a region with deep-rooted Islamic traditions, he is widely described as a committed practitioner who stays connected to his faith while preparing for his fights.

Reports indicate that Makhmudov observes the holy month of fasting called Ramadan and adjusts his training schedule to meet its demands, even during fight preparations.

While social media posts show him reciting the Holy Quran and visiting mosques, another visible sign of Makhmudov’s devotion appears in how he approaches pre-fight events. To express gratitude to God and remind himself of where true strength comes from, the heavyweight contender often carries a device called a “prayer counter.”

Many devout Muslims and even Christians in boxing, including unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, are known to use it. When a reporter asked him about the device, Makhmudov replied:

“I read different Zikr (prayers)…It’s just, how do we say, give all your trust to God. You say like, you cannot do nothing. Just what if God help you, you can do something. So you put all the trust in God; that’s it.

As he prepares for what could be the biggest fight of his over-a-decade-long boxing career, Makhmudov may still face moments of doubt and uncertainty. In those moments, his faith and discipline could play a role as he steps into the ring against Fury, where the stakes will test far more than just his skill.