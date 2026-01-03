Is Ebanie Bridges Australian? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion of Former Boxing Champ

Two years after suffering a loss to Miyo Yoshida at the Chase Center in San Francisco and relinquishing her title, Ebanie Bridges is gearing up to reclaim glory. Aiming to become a world champion again, she made the first move in July last year when she joined Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Six months later, she is now lined up for a fight on the new year’s first major boxing event.

Tomorrow, Ebanie Bridges will meet Alexis Mones. The eight-round fight takes place on the main card of the MVP-DAZN event headlined by Amanda Serrano and Reina Tellez. However, her return has also sparked renewed interest in learning more about Bridges. While she aims to become a champion again, there has been a change on a more personal level. Bridges will now move forward with the added status of being a mother. Last February, she and her partner, former champion Kell Brook, welcomed their baby son.

Where is Ebanie Bridges from? Ethnicity and Nationality

The former bantamweight champion is a proud Australian. She was born on September 22, 1986, and grew up in a Sydney suburb called Toongabbie. The youngest of three siblings, Ebanie Bridges is one of a set of twins, born six minutes younger than her sibling. Her introduction to the world of combat sports came through karate before she transitioned to kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Imago Maria Cecilia Roman faces Ebanie Bridges for the IBF women’s world bantamweight title on the Main Card of the Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 fight night at First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom on March 26th, 2022, Credit:Graham Finney / Avalon.

She is also believed to have competed in bodybuilding tournaments. Later, after taking up boxing, Bridges admired legends such as Kostya Tszyu, Julio Cesar Chavez, Mike Tyson, and Marco Antonio Barrera. To hone her skills, Bridges reportedly trains in England, though she has also trained in the United States, including in Philadelphia.

What religion does Ebanie Bridges follow?

Bridges has not spoken explicitly about her faith or religious beliefs. However, through interviews and media appearances over time, it can be inferred that she is spiritual and believes in God. She has often expressed strong faith in God, the universe, and having a greater purpose. Bridges frequently speaks about blessings, gratitude, and trusting in divine plans, particularly after overcoming personal struggles.

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, she reflected on her comeback following childbirth. Speaking about her son, named Ezerra Ray Brook, she said, “I love this name, and also it means Ezer is like God’s helper, right? In Hebrew, it’s Hebrew. It comes from the name, you know, Ezra or some other really long name for helper, and God’s helper. And I just thought that was really, really, really suitable because I believe that, you know, I, you know, we had this baby for a reason.”

An old Facebook post also highlights her spiritual outlook. In 2020, she wrote, “In times of hardship, practice #Gratitude, stay #Positive, and have #Faith that everything is how it should be. Every day you wake up is a #Blessing, so if you’re reading this, #Smile and be in the moment. #BeGrateful #StayBlessed 🙏🏼💕.”

Based on her comments and public reflections, Ebanie Bridges appears to lean toward general spirituality and personal faith, though she does not seem to identify with any specific organized religion.