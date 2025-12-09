Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz “Angry and Disappointed” by Judges’ Decision to End Lamont Roach Jr. Fight in a Stalemate

After opening the year with a Fight of the Year level performance, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz hoped to close it on a thumping note. One that would leave no doubt as he pursued a second world title shot. As the interim light welterweight champion, Cruz sits directly in line for Subriel Matias’ championship. Sadly, despite a valiant effort, the attempt fell flat. Instead of a victory, a draw now binds Cruz and his counterpart, Lamont Roach Jr.

The unexpected result unfolded at the Amazon Prime streamed PBC event held at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center. Headlining the stacked card, Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. delivered a riveting performance filled with the drama and excitement befitting a matchup of this scale. But despite the knockdown and the intense slugfest, neither fighter managed to close the show early. And in doing so, failed to impress the judges. Well, except for one, who felt Cruz had done enough to win. The stalemate left both the fighter and scores of fans unhappy. Cruz had some scathing reactions for the judges who scored the fight a draw.

Isaac Cruz left fuming after the draw verdict against Roach

The final tallies in the Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. bout saw one judge scoring it 115–111 for Cruz, while the remaining two recorded 113–113. If the identical scores drew immediate criticism, the wide margin for Cruz sparked an entirely different debate. For Cruz, it was utterly disappointing.

Imago July 19, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ISAAC CRUZ 28-3-1-18KOs of Mexico City, Mexico defeats OMAR SALCIDO 20-3-14KOs of Hermosillo, Mexico by unanimous decision for the WBC interim world super lightweight title during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250719_zsp_o117_012 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Speaking with Marcos Villegas, Pitbull Cruz stated, “I’m totally angry and disappointed with the judges,” and wondered, ‘what kind of fight did they see?’ Given the way he fought, which took many by surprise, the interim champion’s dejection only intensified.

“People didn’t believe in what I could do. They thought I was just a one-man-style fighter that didn’t know how to box. I think I’ve shown that I have the physical and mental capacity to bring out more boxing skills,” Cruz said. Like many observers, he was clearly puzzled by the draw.

Nevertheless, Cruz found some solace in the fact that he got to keep his 140-pound belt. More importantly, from a strategic standpoint, the fight allowed him and his team to check off several boxes that had come up during training camp.

Why Pitbull Cruz is so fired up

Cruz’s frustration is understandable. Considering how last year ended on a sour note, when he lost his first world title just months after scoring a jaw-dropping win over Rolly Romero, he mounted a remarkable comeback. Beginning with the Angel Fierro bout, he continued refining his game and appeared ready to take on a crafty opponent like Roach.

And the results were there for all to see. Roach suffered the first knockdown of his career when a solid left from Cruz landed flush. The former champion recovered quickly, and by the time the fight reached the championship rounds, it appeared he had the bout in hand.

But Isaac Cruz turned the tables during the penultimate round and the one that followed.

Roach Jr. claimed he fought the battle with an injured hand. Still, one must credit Cruz for pushing the former super featherweight champion onto the back foot. Barring a few diehards, most observers had their money on Roach heading into the fight.

In effect, Cruz defied the weight of expectations as well. His frustration, therefore, sounds justified.

