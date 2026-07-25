“It Hurts”: Anthony Joshua’s Emotional Confession Goes Viral Hours Before Ring Tribute to Friends Lost in Tragic Crash

Unfolding at the Jeddah Superdome, the Matchroom-DAZN card has been billed as “The Comeback.” The narrative largely centers around Anthony Joshua and the turn of events that left him personally and professionally at a crossroads. Coming off an easy win over Jake Paul last year in December, the former unified heavyweight champion was forced to the sidelines after he met with a tragic car accident while traveling in Nigeria.

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Though AJ himself survived, two of his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, lost their lives. The trauma of losing his close friends took a heavy emotional toll, with some even expressing doubts over Anthony Joshua’s ability to return to the ring. From that period of sorrow, AJ, however, emerged and is now ready for a fight that should potentially inch him closer to the much-anticipated showdown against Tyson Fury by November this year. While the organizers have taken due care by paying a fitting tribute to the late Ghami and Ayodele, with hours left before he faces Kristian Prenga, the moment when he lost them still leaves AJ very emotional.

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“It’s tough. Every time I think about it, it hurts a lot,” Joshua told BBC Sport. “Even talking about it now, pictures, it hurts. But I need to keep my mind occupied, you know. Because if I stop, you let it sink in, and I’m not ready for it to sink in yet.”

The former champion’s grief stems from the tragedy that unfolded on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on December 29. The Lexus SUV carrying Joshua, Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Latif Ayodele, his personal trainer, crashed into a parked truck.

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While Joshua survived the collision with minor injuries, Ghami and Ayodele tragically died at the scene. Joshua was later taken to a hospital and subsequently discharged after receiving treatment for his injuries. He later helped make arrangements to have the bodies of his friends repatriated to the United Kingdom.

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While Joshua healed physically, the loss of his close friends continued to take an emotional toll on him. Reportedly, following comments made by Joshua’s uncle, rumors about his retirement soon followed.

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Amid the tributes and support, Joshua himself shared a message where, instead of speaking about boxing, he spoke about finding a mission. His goal, he said, was to fulfill the goals of his departed friends and, more significantly, their families.

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Speaking about Joshua’s return, his promoter Eddie Hearn told Ariel Helwani, “It almost feels like, being with him recently, boxing saved him—and it will probably save him again. I think he will fight on, and I think he’ll do it in their honor. But it’s not going to be easy.”

As he makes his comeback, Joshua feels composed and confident, particularly after training with former rival Oleksandr Usyk’s team. However, he also feels the tragedy has left him looking at things a bit differently.

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Speaking with Sun Sport, he shared how the most critical aspect now is to keep himself “together.”

“If I were to let it get to me, I would end up going crazy. It hurts a lot, but you’ve just got to hold it together,” he added.

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Anthony Joshua: Walking through grief, back to the ring

To that end, even the organizers of the card, Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions, have helped keep the memories of Ghami and Ayodele alive.

The ring canvas at the venue features their names. “Latz X Sina. My Brother’s Keeper. MBK,” the message read.

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While it may be hard for Joshua and other close associates to overcome the loss of Ghami and Ayodele, they need to move forward. The first step comes tonight.

While most expect Joshua to win, it is important that he deliver a statement to quiet the months-long doubts that clouded his form and future. At a more practical level, with Tyson Fury scoring an easy win in his tune-up against Mariusz Wach yesterday, it became imperative for Joshua to put on something similar.

Anticipation surrounding the Joshua-Fury fight has been building. With the fight now tentatively being scheduled for the end of November, both former champions have a shorter window in which to prepare.

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Given what he has gone through, Joshua’s situation carries added significance. So, he needs to draw on all his strength and resources. His return starts tonight.