“It’s a F—king Enormous Safety Concern”: Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez, Turki Alalshikh for Saudi Fight Amid Airport Strikes

Oscar De La Hoya has a pointed question for Turki Alalshikh and Canelo Alvarez: Is this boxing event and the money at stake worth putting people’s lives at risk? In a scathing critique on “Thursday ClapBack,” the former world champion criticized the Saudi power broker and the former super middleweight champion for proceeding with the event scheduled for October 31 at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, despite the ongoing regional conflict.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So, Riyadh is under attack,” De La Hoya began. “Multiple strikes on King Khaled International Airport earlier this week left 13 dead and more than 300 injured. That airport is closed until further notice. But despite this global news, Turki Alalshik still thinks Canelo and Mbilli is still going to happen in two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He says Canelo has no fear. Well, Canelo might not have any fear because he’s flying into a private airport. But what about everyone else associated with the event? They’re scared sh*tless. How is this event not cancelled? It’s a f**king enormous safety concern.”

De La Hoya argued that he would have avoided visiting a conflict zone under similar circumstances. He also questioned why Canelo or his team had yet to release a statement announcing the fight’s cancellation. To De La Hoya, Canelo’s silence made him complicit in putting the lives of those around him at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, Riyadh already moved the tennis event that was scheduled for next week,” he added before calling out Alalshikh and Saudi entertainment company SELA. “So, do the right thing and move this event. Turki and SELA, you bought off most of the media and boxing, but you can’t do it with the global news.”

De La Hoya alleged that Alalshikh and SELA wielded influence over international media but argued that the truth would eventually prevail. To make a case, he claimed Alalshikh had previously sent him a cease-and-desist demand over his “Thursday ClapBack” comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Hoya argued that Alalshikh and his team should use their resources to address safety concerns rather than try to convince the public that traveling to Riyadh remained safe despite the hostilities. He maintained that protecting human lives should take precedence over the event’s financial interests.

Imago June 29, 2022, Jersey, NJ, United States: Canelo Alvarez attends the Icons Series press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City. Jersey United States – ZUMAs197 0161810621st Copyright: xEfrenxLandaosx

His criticism follows several weeks of regional hostilities, including reported attacks on Riyadh’s airport, which raised questions about the safety of staging a major boxing event there.

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Hoya’s remarks came after Turki Alalshikh said in a post on X that Canelo had personally contacted him and assured him that the title fight against Mbilli would proceed as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the United States Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia had also issued a cautionary notice. “Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission strongly encourages all U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense,” it read.

Uncertainty surrounding the event prompted speculation that Canelo vs. Mbilli could be moved to a safer location, potentially with a rescheduled date in late November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canelo has largely been sidelined since losing to Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025, and subsequently undergoing elbow surgery. Mbilli, who faced Lester Martinez on the Canelo-Crawford card, has also remained inactive, even after being elevated to full championship status in January of this year.

The matchup is being viewed as an opportunity for Canelo’s return to title contention as he enters the final stretch of his long career. The Mbilli fight had already drawn scrutiny over the timing of drug testing for the bout.

De La Hoya’s latest criticism also fits into his longstanding public disputes with both Alalshikh and Canelo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canelo, Alalshikh, and Oscar De La Hoya: A feud on multiple fronts

The former champion-turned-promoter and Alalshikh have developed a public rivalry over Saudi-backed investment, promotional influence, and the future of professional boxing.

Despite criticizing Saudi-backed expansion into American boxing, De La Hoya sold The Ring magazine to Alalshikh for a reported $10 million. Their public disagreement intensified after Alalshikh partnered with UFC CEO Dana White to establish Zuffa Boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Hoya criticized the venture, calling it a “Trojan Horse,” and warning that its business model could disadvantage fighters. He also questioned the timing and promotion of the Canelo-Bud Crawford fight. Alalshikh publicly rebutted his claims, but De La Hoya continued his criticism through his “Thursday ClapBack” videos.

More recently, De La Hoya responded to reports that Alalshikh might sell The Ring and step back from boxing.

De La Hoya’s relationship with Canelo Alvarez also deteriorated after a successful decade-long promotional partnership.

His Golden Boy Promotions had signed Canelo at age 19 and helped establish his profile in the United States. Amid Richard Schaefer’s departure and several fighters leaving Golden Boy, Canelo remained loyal to De La Hoya. However, tensions reportedly emerged around Canelo’s $365 million 11-fight DAZN deal, particularly over opponent commitments and a proposed third bout with Gennady Golovkin.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Canelo sued Golden Boy, De La Hoya, and DAZN, seeking at least $280 million. The dispute was settled in November, ending his promotional contract with Golden Boy. In May 2024, De La Hoya and Canelo clashed during a heated press conference.

Since that confrontation, De La Hoya has continued using his “Thursday ClapBack” platform to criticize Canelo, keeping their public feud in the spotlight.