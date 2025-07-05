Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank Purse: How Much Are They Earning? Undercard Estimated Salary and More

It’s fight night. The floodlights are ready to dazzle the spectators at Manchester’s AO Arena. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has put together an intriguing card. Billed ‘The Warrior Code,‘ it will be streamed live on DAZN. Headlining the event is a welterweight clash between top-ranked contender Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank, nephew of boxing legend Chris Eubank. But that’s not all. The evening promises a lineup of thrilling bouts.

While the main event fighters will compete for the WBA International and IBF Intercontinental titles, fans will also witness a WBO Global lightweight matchup featuring former champion Joe Cordina, who returns to the ring after a 14-month hiatus. Another undercard attraction will see former featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson face Carla Camila Campos Gonzales. Nicolson hopes to bounce back from her first career loss four months ago. With so much at stake, it’s natural that fans are curious about the fight purses. Here’s a breakdown of what the fighters are expected to earn.

How much are Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank making? Estimated salary

It’s been nearly 13 years since Jack Catterall turned professional. His first major title attempt, against Josh Taylor in 2022, ended in a controversial decision loss. Since then, he’s clawed his way back, defeating three former champions, including Taylor in a rematch. However, earlier this year on February 15, he dropped a decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. in a bid for the WBO interim light welterweight title.

Now 31, the Lancastrian has built both a strong resume and a respectable net worth. According to ‘Sporty Salaries,’ with a guaranteed $500K per match, his estimated net worth stands at around $3.5 million. His bout with Barboza Jr. reportedly earned him $1.2 million in guaranteed purse and 60% of the PPV revenue, bringing his total earnings from that fight to about $4 million. For tonight’s matchup against Eubank, ‘Marca‘ suggests Catterall could be taking home close to $750,000.

Harlem Eubank, also 31, is relatively new to the professional scene. Marking his debut in 2017, he has thus far fought 21 times and remains unbeaten. Though he hasn’t faced the same caliber of opposition as Catterall, his recent performance, where he dropped Tyrone McKenna three times to secure the IBF Intercontinental title, has raised his stock significantly.

Estimates of Eubank’s net worth vary. Factoring in sponsorship deals such as his Adidas endorsement, some reports peg it at around $1.2 million. Others offer a more conservative figure of $500,000. For the Catterall bout, his purse could fall between $250,000 and $400,000.

Joe Cordina, Skye Nicolson, and Undercard estimated salary

The inclusion of former titleholders like Joe Cordina and Skye Nicolson has boosted the profile of the Matchroom card. Last year, Cordina lost his title to Anthony Cacace. Later an opportunity to face Shakur Stevenson emerged. But the potential blockbuster never materialized due to unforeseen issues.

Although Cordina’s purse for his current bout against Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz hasn’t been disclosed, estimates based on past earnings suggest it could be in the $350,000–$400,000 range. His net worth is approximately $1.5 million.

Australian fighter Skye Nicolson, who suffered a setback in her last fight against Tiara Brown, is aiming for a comeback. ‘Sporty Salaries‘ suggests she’s worth about $1.25 million. With her 2024 earnings nearing $500,000, including $300,000 from the March title defense, her current non-title bout against Carla Camila Campos Gonzales should see a similar payout.

Also on the card is rising prospect Niall Brown. The unbeaten Cheshire native earned about $30,000 in his third bout (vs. Pablo Sosa) last year, and tonight’s appearance is likely to bring a comparable figure.

All in all, tonight’s event promises exciting action and solid payouts. Matchroom and DAZN have delivered a card fans won’t want to miss.

