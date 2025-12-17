Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Four months after making his professional debut, Jahmal Harvey, who turned 23 just three weeks ago, is all set to step back into the ring. The Olympic quarterfinalist, who signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) only days before his first fight against Marcelo Del Aguila, now faces unbeaten veteran Kevin Cervantes. The matchup opens the main-card segment of the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua-headlined Netflix event scheduled for tomorrow in Miami.

For young Jahmal Harvey, this is a crucial bout. A win over an experienced fighter like Cervantes could significantly lift his standing within the super featherweight division. So ahead of their scheduled six-round clash, let’s review how Harvey and Kevin Cervantes stack up against one another.

Predicting Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Who has better stats and a record?

On paper, 25-year-old Kevin Cervantes, better known by his nickname ‘El Chino’, appears to have the statistical edge. The Valledupar, Colombia-born boxer has been competing professionally since 2022. He currently rides a five-fight winning streak, with all victories coming by knockout.

In comparison, Jahmal Harvey has just one professional bout on his résumé. The Maryland-born fighter enjoyed a strong start at the Summer Olympics in Paris last year. He defeated Brazil’s Luiz Oliveira during the Round of 16. However, he fell short in the quarterfinals, losing decisively to Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seitbek Uulu, who eventually went on to claim the silver medal. Following that setback, Harvey opted to transition into the paid ranks.

Harvey’s debut against Marcelo Del Aguila ended with his opponent forced into retirement, giving the young American a perfect 1–0 record with a 100% stoppage rate. It clearly matches Cervantes in efficiency, if not volume.

Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

In terms of physical attributes, Harvey stands at 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm), making him roughly an inch shorter than Cervantes, who measures 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm). Unfortunately, official reach measurements for both fighters remain unavailable. Still, neither appears to hold a dramatic size advantage that might decisively sway the contest.

During last year’s weigh-in for his bout against Marcelo Del Aguila, Harvey came in at 129.6 pounds. Just as with his reach, the weigh-in information from Cervantes’ last bout is not well documented.

Fight prediction

Fans and pundits appear to have already formed their opinions. Most observers, if not nearly all, predict that Jahmal Harvey will continue his winning momentum and hand Cervantes the first loss of his career. The sentiment is somewhat surprising. The Colombian boasts a strong knockout-filled resume, and he is still in his athletic prime.

A closer look suggests the tilt in Harvey’s favor likely stemmed from his Olympic pedigree. His standout performance in the Del Aguila fight and the promotional weight carried by MVP appear to be other factors. With a strong backing from Jake Paul’s team, Harvey enters the fight with momentum. As MVP co-founder and Paul’s close associate, Nakisa Bidarian put it, “We believe Jahmal Harvey can become one of the biggest faces in boxing both in and out of the ring.”

Fans can likely expect a fast-paced contest showcasing contrasting styles. A versatile switch-hitter known for fluid counters versus a traditional South American pressure fighter who began his boxing journey at the age of eleven. Whether this contrast favors the more polished Harvey or fuels an upset from Cervantes remains to be seen.

