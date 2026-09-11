Jai Opetaia to Fight With Heavy Heart as Ex-Trainer Dies Days Before Garcia-Benn Co-Main Event

Ahead of his title fight against Noel Mikaelian on the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn card, Jai Opetaia’s mindset might be held under the microscope. Tomorrow, as he steps inside the ring to face the WBC cruiserweight champion in the co-main event of the night, the former IBF titleholder will be dealing with the tragic loss of his former trainer, Louis Meehan.

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Multiple reports have confirmed that Meehan, 32, was shot dead by a lone assailant in the Punchbowl Community’s car park on Wednesday evening. After learning the news, Opetaia struggled to hold back his tears while speaking with 10 News’ Scott Mackinnon.

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“That’s hard; I found out this morning,” he said. “It’s still fresh.”

Although Opetaia is trained by his father, Tapu Opetaia, the former IBF cruiserweight champion shared a close personal bond with Louis Meehan and his brother, Wills. That connection was formed long before the Australian became a world champion. It dated back to his formative years as a teenage boxer.

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As a high schooler, the Sydney-born fighter grew up closely with Wills, who, after an amateur career, fought professionally and played in the National Rugby League as well. That bond brought Jai Opetaia into the Meehan family’s tight-knit boxing circle.

Of Fijian descent, Louis Meehan was the son of former title challenger Kalivati Gerald Meehan, better known as Kali Meehan. He eventually joined the family’s boxing coaching venture and worked alongside Tapu Opetaia, helping guide young Jai in his journey to becoming a professional boxer.

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According to reports, Louis was managing his own boxing gym at the Punchbowl Community Center, where he used to train up-and-coming fighters and professional athletes.

While details about his death are still filtering in, it seems he was shot multiple times. Though an emergency response team arrived and attended to Louis, it appears he could not be saved, dying at the scene. Reports confirm law enforcement authorities are investigating the case.

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Devastated by Louis’ death, another brother, Isaac Meehan, described the slain trainer as a “humble and honorable man with a beautiful heart.”

“He was a loving husband and father who always put his family first,” Isaac said. “He gave his time, energy, and knowledge to the people he cared about, especially within the boxing and Muslim communities. As the eldest of us brothers, he was someone I always looked up to. He was my coach, my mentor, and the person I turned to for guidance in boxing, mental health, and marriage.

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“He was the same for so many of the boys he trained, always offering them support and wisdom. He will be deeply missed, but his kindness, wisdom, and legacy will never be forgotten.”

Louis Meehan leaves behind his wife and two children.

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The tragedy cuts particularly deep for Jai Opetaia because it comes shortly after a promotional dispute that made the latest matchup against Mikaelian almost uncertain.

Promoted by Don King, Mikaelian became the center of a flare-up that saw the legendary boxing promoter file a cease-and-desist letter against Dana White‘s Zuffa Boxing to stop Saturday’s fight. It’s a different matter; when asked about it, the UFC CEO dismissed the letter in his typical style, saying the fight will go ahead as planned.

So, to have come off such a big hurdle that almost derailed a critical matchup whose outcome may have a serious impact on his career, only to be greeted by such devastating news, the turmoil inside Opetaia’s mind will be hard to describe.

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For Jai Opetaia, the fight now carries another meaning. He will look to move forward, compete for the title, and honor the memory of a former trainer who played an important role in his life and career.