Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, & Rankings

Essentials Inside The Story Jai Opetaia looks to become the first true standard-bearer of Zuffa Boxing's cruiserweight division

This is a match between an undefeated technician and a relentless knockout artist

This fight could shape the credibility of an ambitious new promotion

It’s a defining moment for Jai Opetaia. Earlier this year, he made headlines as the biggest name to join Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing. Now, three months after defending his IBF and Ring Magazine titles, Opetaia returns to defend his Ring belt while also challenging for the inaugural cruiserweight title in boxing’s newest promotion. A win would go a long way toward validating White’s ambitious expansion into the sport.

But Opetaia’s bid to become Zuffa’s first champion won’t come easy. He faces a dangerous opponent in Brandon Glanton, who is just as eager to establish himself in White’s promotion. How will this highly anticipated fight unfold? Will it go the way most expect, or can Glanton deliver a major upset? Here’s a closer look at the key factors that could shape the outcome of tomorrow’s main event at Zuffa Boxing 04 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton: Who has better stats and a record?

In both quality and quantity, Opetaia’s record stands out. Since turning professional, the Australian has fought 29 times and won all of them, with 23 victories coming inside the distance. That gives him an imposing 79% knockout rate.

Glanton, who turned 34 two weeks ago, began his professional career in 2017. In 24 fights, he has secured 21 wins and suffered three losses. Eighteen of those victories came by knockout, giving him an impressive 86% finish rate.

Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more centimeters

At 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters), the 30-year-old Opetaia stands about two inches taller than Glanton, who measures 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimeters). However, the American owns a 79-inch (201-centimeter) reach, giving him a three-inch advantage over Opetaia’s 76-inch (193-centimeter) wingspan.

In his most recent fight, the December bout against Germany’s Huseyin Cinkara, Opetaia reportedly weighed 198.83 pounds. In comparison, Glanton came in slightly heavier at 199.6 pounds when he faced Marcus Bowne in Nigeria this past October.

Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Opetaia is often described as a cruiserweight who moves like a middleweight. The contrast is clear. A southpaw, he moves with speed rarely seen among 200-pound fighters. He has adopted a Russian-style pendulum rhythm that demands elite conditioning.

That approach allows him to move in and out of range, slip shots, and fire sharp counters. Like Oleksandr Usyk, Opetaia uses his lead hand to disrupt opponents’ vision, circling it in front of their face to disguise a powerful rear shot. Known for his ring IQ, the Sydney native adjusts smoothly to his opponent’s rhythm and tempo.

Using lateral movement, Opetaia opens and closes exchanges with crisp two- and three-punch combinations, mixing in body shots and hooks.

In Glanton, he faces a relentless pressure fighter. The American marches forward, forcing exchanges at close range. He looks to pin opponents against the ropes or trap them in corners, wearing them down with volume and power.

His high knockout rate reflects his ability to end fights early, so expect him to test Opetaia’s durability in the opening rounds. As the fight progresses, Glanton leans on his strength to control positioning. Still, it would be wrong to label him a pure brawler. He uses a sharp, educated jab to set up his power shots.

Prediction

Age may not be the deciding factor, but recent performances point clearly toward Opetaia as the favorite. Glanton rebounded from his loss to Chris Billam-Smith with a knockout win over Marcus Bowne, yet questions remain about how he handles Opetaia’s movement and precision.

After weighing the records, physical attributes, and stylistic matchup, Opetaia appears likely to score a stoppage – either early or before the fight reaches the championship rounds.