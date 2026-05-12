Jake Paul Admits He May Never Fight Again After Anthony Joshua Broke His Jaw

Jake Paul gambled, and it may have cost him his fighting career. Fighting former world champion Anthony Joshua, the former Disney star wanted to prove he belonged among boxing’s top professionals.

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But the attempt backfired when Joshua picked him apart and stopped him in the 6th round. While the stoppage dented Paul’s already scrutinized record, the bigger concern was the damage he absorbed that night, including a broken jaw that would later define his recovery. With an uncertain future ahead, Jake Paul reflected on a possible return to the ring in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

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“I’m getting some new scans here in a couple of days of the jaw,” he said, “to get an update on the healing process. We’ll see what my doctors say. “I think I’ll be able to get a more accurate time frame, or, you know, can I even fight again?”

That response prompted the Canadian journalist to ask whether he doubted he could make a comeback. Initially, Paul appeared hesitant.

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“Yeah. No, most definitely,” he replied. “I think it just depends on how the bone heals.”

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00118

However, the Cleveland native admitted he had considered walking away from fighting altogether. “Those thoughts have definitely come up,” he acknowledged.

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That said, he still felt a strong urge to continue. He insisted he was not done. He believes he still has many more fights left in him and is not ready to leave it behind.

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Paul said injuries come with the territory in combat sports, adding that the layoff could ultimately help him moving forward.

“I definitely don’t feel like I’m done and want to keep on fighting,” he reiterated.

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Beyond the physical recovery, Paul also revealed growing external pressure on his next steps. His personal physician and several business associates had urged him to focus more on his entrepreneurial career.

At the same time, he shared that his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, despite being conflicted about his fighting career, has remained supportive throughout the ordeal that began this past December.

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The road ahead looks uncertain for Jake Paul

Leading into the Joshua fight, Paul had first cancelled a November exhibition against Gervonta Davis before instead moving forward with an 8-round bout against Anthony Joshua, who was eyeing his own comeback after the devastating loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024.

That decision marked a clear step up in competition. Given the criticism surrounding the level of opposition he had previously faced, Paul wanted to validate himself against an active elite-level fighter. In Joshua, a former unified heavyweight champion, he saw exactly that opportunity.

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But the experiment failed badly. As the rounds progressed, Joshua overwhelmed Paul before finishing him in the sixth.

Nursing a jaw that was reportedly broken in two places, Paul underwent a lengthy recovery process, including surgeries.

Still, Paul remained optimistic about his future.

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During the post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, he said, “I love this sh*t, and I’m going to come back and get a world championship belt at some point.”

Months later, in early February, his close associate and MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) co-founder Nakisa Bidarian provided another update on his potential return.

“He’s focused on coming back in August. I think the realistic window is anywhere from August to November,” he told reporters.

Bidarian also discussed Paul’s potential opponents, including a long-anticipated rematch with Tommy Fury, who handed Paul the first loss of his career.

Still, Paul’s latest update raises fresh concerns about what comes next. Even with a full recovery, his chances of climbing the professional rankings now look slim.

With details of the injury now public, Paul could become an obvious target in future fights, especially from opponents looking to test how much durability remains.

So if Paul, as he stated, plans a comeback, he may have to ease his way back carefully before properly assessing where he stands.

Even if his fighting career ultimately comes to an end, he still has a strong path ahead as a promoter and businessman outside the ring.