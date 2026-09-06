Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, and Others Honor Katie Taylor’s Legacy After Fairytale Croke Park Farewell

A career that began a decade ago has finally come to an end. Instead of tears, a joyous smile spread across Katie Taylor‘s face as she greeted fans and laid down her gloves on the canvas – the symbolic gesture that she is now officially retired from boxing.

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Headlining a matchroom-DAZN card that took place in front of over eighty thousand spectators in Dublin’s Croke Park, Taylor defeated Frenchwoman Flora Pili by unanimous decision. With her signing off from the sport, a glorious chapter in women’s boxing has concluded. Reflecting on her achievements, many notable names joined fans in honoring Taylor’s legacy.

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“We go to the cards in #TaylorPili: 100-90 x 2, 98-91, all for legend. @KatieTaylor, who unifies the 4 belts again to become 2-time women’s undisputed 140 champion & 3-time overall undisputed (also at 135). Legendary career closes in fairy tale fashion before 84k at Croke Park,” wrote veteran journalist Dan Rafael.

His comments highlight Taylor’s undisputed reigns across two weight classes.

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Two years after she became a world title holder for the first time and three years after she made her professional debut, Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon on June 1, 2019, to become an undisputed champion in the lightweight division.

While she moved up a division to claim the WBO title at 140 pounds, Taylor continued to defend the four lightweight belts.

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Intriguingly, her first attempt at becoming undisputed champion at 140 pounds fell apart after rival Chantelle Cameron defeated her on May 20, 2023, by a close majority decision. But by November that year, Taylor returned the favor and beat Cameron to become a first-time undisputed champion in the super lightweight division.

Given that she defeated Pili after vacating her WBC title in September last year, the win tonight made her officially a three-time undisputed champion in women’s boxing history.

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Her achievements naturally drew praise from some of the sport’s well-known names as she bid farewell to boxing.

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Boxing world bows as Katie Taylor calls time on legendary career

“I’ve often said what I am most proud of is the work I have done with Amanda Serrano. Well, that doesn’t happen without Katie Taylor. A true champion, an icon, a trailblazer. Because of your commitment and sacrifice, you are leaving women’s boxing in a completely different place than you found it,” Jake Paul wrote.

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“It’s been an honor to work with you. Enjoy tonight, enjoy retirement, enjoy life. You deserve every bit of it.”

Alongside Amanda Serrano, who is promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Taylor scripted a new chapter in the sport when they headlined an event in Madison Square Garden (MSG) on April 30, 2022, a first in the venue’s history.

Widely hailed as one of the greatest fights MSG ever hosted, Serrano vs. Taylor, I was declared the Fight of the Year by several outlets, including Sport Illustrated.

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Meanwhile, Serrano paid her homage before Taylor stepped into the ring. “In a few Minutes @KatieTaylor makes her final ring walk, a True Legend. The Woman that made it Possible for Olympic Medals to be Contested & Won. The REAL GWOAT without disrespecting any other. Thank you for Sharing 30 amazing rds with me ❤️. Katie, GOD BLESS you Always! 🙏,” the world champion wrote.

Those words of admiration come off the trilogy that spanned across three years. Taylor won all three. However, only one of those, the second one, was a wide victory for her. The remaining two were tightly contested affairs.

Yet despite those setbacks for Serrano, her willingness to speak so highly about her rival shows the level Taylor achieved in her career as a professional boxer.

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“Congrats Katie!!!!!! Now Ride off into the sunset 🥹🥹🥹🥹 The fighting Irish ☘️! You deserve it all!!!!!!!!! 🙇🏾‍♀️” wrote Claressa Shields. A multi-division undisputed champion like Taylor, Shields has often shown respect to the Irish icon amid a simmering rivalry with Serrano.

Veteran boxing writer Jake Donovan wrote, “Ten rounds done, bell sounds for the final time in the historic career of the one and only Katie Taylor. Incredible sendoff for boxing and Irish royalty.”

Those sentiments were also reflected by Tyson Fury’s uncle and former trainer Peter Fury, who said, “Incredible career 3+ Undisputed Katie Taylor 👊👏👏.”

Boxing content creator Dan Canobbio summed up Katie Taylor’s career, saying, “No one has mastered the two-minute round better than Katie Taylor.”

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With Taylor laying down her gloves, the curtain has fallen on a remarkable career.

Two months ago she turned forty. Leaving behind an outstanding amateur career that saw her receive a gold medal at the London Olympics and many more championships at the world and European levels, Taylor leaves a mark in the professional ranks that will be hard to fill.

Her greatest legacy remains the fact that, alongside Serrano and Shields, she became a catalyst in bringing women’s boxing into the mainstream and inspiring many young women to lace up and follow a journey that, until recently, favored mostly men.