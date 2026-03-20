Jake Paul and Influencer Boxers Get “Dangerous” Warning From WBC President and Boxing Legend

Mauricio Sulaiman and former four-division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez have a piece of advice for anyone who wants to lace up: take it seriously. Sulaiman and Marquez’s caution for influencer boxers, a label often associated with someone like Jake Paul, echoes a time-honored warning from past legends: you don’t play boxing.

Their notice gains currency following the chaotic events that unfolded at Arena Monterrey a few days ago. Promoted by Poncho de Nigris, a television and internet personality, Ring Royale was billed as a boxing event featuring exhibition matches between influencers and social media personalities. Though staged for entertainment, the show drew attention because of the drama that erupted during the pre-fight build-up and later inside the ring. Concerned about the safety of everyone involved, both Sulaiman and Marquez emphasized that boxing demands total commitment, not a casual approach.

“Very dangerous, because boxing is not a game,” Sulaiman reportedly stated. “You cannot play boxing; it is a high-risk contact sport that depends on excellent physical preparation and the conditions of the individuals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sports news outlet Bolavip, which shared Sulaiman’s comments, he delivered that message during a press conference. Worried about whether the influencers who were competing at these so-called entertainment events were taking proper precautionary measures, the WBC president issued a direct warning.

In his view, given the experience and guidance required to become a professional boxer, non-professional fighters would be better suited as promoters or organizers and not as fighters themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Jake Paul is punched by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00099

Juan Manuel Márquez echoed that caution, reinforcing the broader concern about where the sport is heading.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are ruining boxing—the YouTubers, the influencers,” the legend said. “It just shouldn’t be possible. I respect them, right? But I don’t like that kind of thing because they don’t have a process. What do I mean by that? There is no amateur process. These YouTubers don’t train. Some of them don’t even run, exercise, or go to the gym.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The risks they referenced are not theoretical. A recent example that underscores those concerns is Jake Paul suffering injuries during the AJ fight.

Jake Paul’s setback: Reality check for the influencer fight game?

Though no longer widely labeled an influencer boxer, the YouTuber-turned-fighter, who was a ranked cruiserweight contender last year, took a significant gamble when he chose to face Joshua, a former unified heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fight unfolded largely as many expected.

While Paul managed to evade Joshua in the initial rounds by circling the ring, his gas tank eventually gave out in the sixth. Overwhelmed by Joshua’s pressure, power, and experience, Paul dropped to the canvas after failing to respond to the English heavyweight’s combinations—one of which landed smack on his chin.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Cleveland native’s setback did not end there. Reports indicated that he suffered a broken jaw in two places as a result of the punch. As a result, he underwent multiple surgeries. Now in recovery, he has resumed making public appearances, though questions continue to surround his future.

His team remains optimistic about his return. Critics, however, remain skeptical, arguing that the injuries may have left him more vulnerable and that seasoned opponents or ranked contenders could capitalize on that.

Even seasoned professionals remain vulnerable to injuries that can derail careers or worse. That reality reinforces the message Sulaiman and Marquez delivered from the outset: anyone who laces up, especially influencers stepping into the spotlight, must understand one simple truth – you can’t play boxing.