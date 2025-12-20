Jake Paul broken jaw: did Anthony Joshua injure ‘El Gallo’?

Anthony Joshua finally did what was expected of him. Though the win came a bit late, still, the sixth-round knockout of Jake Paul reaffirms his return to the win column. For the American, however, it could be back to square one. For the second time in his career, Paul faced an active boxer, and despite different circumstances, the result echoed his loss to Tommy Fury. He is likely to continue fending off doubts and questions regarding the caliber of opponents he chooses to face.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let there be no doubt: the former Disney star gave a solid account of himself. From the opening round, Jake Paul used his movement well, running circles around the former heavyweight champion and evading AJ’s feared right hand. However, as the fight progressed, Joshua’s experience and pedigree began to assert themselves. By the fourth round, it became increasingly clear which way the contest was tilting. After suffering two knockdowns in the fifth, Paul’s resistance finally ended in the sixth, when a flurry of shots from Joshua dropped him in the corner. Later, as he spoke with Ariel Helwani, it appeared AJ may have hurt him in more ways than initially imagined.

Looking composed and calm, with little visible sign of the battle he had endured, Jake Paul first thanked his family, his fiancée Jutta Leerdam, and his fans. But just as he seemed ready to continue, he abruptly interjected, “I think my jaw is broken,” before spitting blood from his mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s definitely broken,” he added.