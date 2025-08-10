Jake Paul Calls Piers Morgan a “Peasant” After Lawsuit Threat Forces Him to Take Back Staged Fight Allegations

For all his efforts, instead of recognition, Jake Paul met with constant attempts to undermine him. The criticism that stung most was the suggestion that his fights were staged. At first, he largely ignored such claims. He eventually addressed them directly, issuing an official statement after the Mike Tyson fight. But his patience seemingly ran out entirely when similar narratives appeared following the Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bout. Paul signaled a willingness to take swift legal action against what he considered false statements about his career. And the strategy may already be yielding results.

After previously challenging Jake Paul’s boxing path on his show, Piers Morgan reportedly floated the idea of a novelty boxing ‘double header’ involving himself and Dillon Danis versus Jake and Logan Paul. But from how it appears, the noise around the Ohioan’s legal steps, where he hired Elon Musk’s former attorney to address what he considers unfounded claims, seems to have echoed far and wide. Latest reports reveal Piers Morgan issued a public clarification over his statements about Jake Paul.

On Instagram Story, Jake Paul shared Morgan’s clarification in a way that made his stance clear. The first slide featured a pointed caption: “The first peasant that I sue gets on his knees and apologizes. Who am I suing next for lying on my name?” The second slide showed an image of Paul wearing a crown, seated on a throne. In an AI-generated image making the rounds, Piers Morgan appears to kneel and kiss his hand. The caption read, “Kiss the ring, bubba.” So what exactly did Morgan say that prompted this reaction?

On his X account, Morgan stated, “I posted a few weeks ago that Jake Paul’s boxing career has been ‘boring staged bullsh*t.‘” He then clarified that he was referring to the fact that Paul’s opponents have been ‘older, past-their-prime’ boxers. Such matchups can be financially successful and entertaining, Morgan noted. But they do not show how Paul would fare against currently ranked boxers. He emphasized, “I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal.”

If reports of Jake Paul negotiating a fight with Anthony Joshua are correct, that would represent a ‘seriously credible bout,’ Morgan suggested. He even invited Paul to appear on Uncensored to discuss it directly. Paul appears to be treating Morgan’s clarification as a form of public vindication. People may or may not frame it as an outright apology. But it marks a moment Paul seems to value.

Despite contributing to the sport, especially women’s boxing, he has frequently been the subject of statements he disputes.

Piers Morgan pushes back on apology claims

Some media headlines portrayed Morgan’s remarks as an apology, but he has pushed back on that interpretation. In response to one headline, he stated, “I did not issue any apology, groveling or otherwise. I clarified I didn’t mean he fixed results, because I didn’t.” To another, he replied, “Clarifies, not retracts.”

Jake Paul might claim a moral victory. That depends on perspective. But most seem to agree. It’s one thing to critique a fighter’s skill or choice of opponents and another to allege staged outcomes — something Paul and his team firmly reject. As MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian put it, “It’s one thing to say, ‘You’re not a good boxer.’ It’s another thing to say, ‘You fight older guys.’” However, things change when “you say the fights are staged, aka rigged; then you’re defaming us.”

If Paul does accept Morgan’s invitation, perhaps the two will be able to settle the matter in conversation.

Back in boxing history, even the great Sonny Liston once faced accusations of taking a dive during his rematch with Muhammad Ali. Win or lose, there’s one thing fighters consistently dislike. It’s being accused of taking part in a ‘fixed’ or ‘rigged’ fight. This holds true whether the fighter began in a traditional boxing gym or transitioned from another field.

