Jake Paul Commits to Personal Promise as Ellie Scotney Becomes Britain’s Youngest Undisputed Champion

Jake Paul made a promise to Ellie Scotney, and he intends to keep his word. Scotney made sure there was something worth delivering on. The 28-year-old defeated Mayelli Flores on the co-main event of the inaugural MVP (Most Valuable Promotions)-Sky Sports card, turning the moment into more than just another win. In the process, she became Great Britain’s youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

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Jubilant after her victory, she reminded Jake Paul about the promise he made to her, bringing the moment full circle. And the YouTuber-turned-fighter, whose own fighting career is under scrutiny after a harrowing knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua, didn’t disappoint. Adding a tangible reward to a historic night, he revealed that Scotney would receive a car for her performance.

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“Ellie Scotney, absolutely incredible,” Paul said. “Fighter of the year contender and MVP has a brand new car coming your way. Congratulations, Ellie, undisputed, absolutely incredible.”

Sitting in the dressing room, as she went over Paul’s message, now shared by MVP’s official Instagram account, Scotney reacted in disbelief.

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“Brand new car coming,” she exclaimed. “We got to go car shopping, right? I’m going to get a license real quick, Jake, but we’re going car shopping for sure. I appreciate you.”

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To understand how that promise came about, it helps to revisit the days leading up to the event. Speaking with the English fighter, who held the unified title in the super bantamweight division at the time, Paul learned that Scotney relied on public transport – trains, buses, and tubes – for her daily commute to the gym. When Paul asked why, she said she could not drive because she didn’t have a license.

“I’m going to be the first person to be undisputed, that’s not got a driving license or a stoppage at the minute,” Scotney said. “I have this rule: the more fights I’m having, I’m pushing the week back, so I allow myself to have an Uber from five weeks out. “You’ve gotta stay humble!” I keep saying next camp, next camp. Shane (McGuigan) has teased about potentially moving, so I’m gonna have to get my driver’s license.”

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In response, Paul promised to buy her a car if she wins.

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Jake Paul delivers on bold promise to Ellie Scotney after historic win

His close associate and MVP co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, later confirmed Paul intended to follow through on the promise.

“He literally texted me and said, ‘Do we not pay Ellie Scotney enough money?’ and I said, ‘She’s done really well with us.’ And he goes, ‘She doesn’t have a car,’ I said. I don’t think she can drive. And he’s like, ‘No, she can’t afford it; I have to buy her a car; I’ll pay for it myself.’ And I confirmed with Ellie; she doesn’t have a license…so he’s 100% buying her a car when she wins,” Bidarian said.

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With that context in place, Scotney carried that momentum into the ring against Mayelli Flores, where the performance matched the stakes. A dominant showing saw her completely outbox the tough Mexican, who held the WBA title in the division.

Over 10 rounds, Scotney neutralized her opponent’s physical approach. She won on the scorecards, 100-90, 100-90, and 96-94.

The result also added historical weight, as Scotney surpassed former champion Josh Taylor’s record. Five years ago, at age 30, Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez and became Britain’s youngest undisputed champion. Scotney, who turned 28 three weeks ago, has now broken that milestone. It’s a signature win for the British fighter.