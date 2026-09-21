Jake Paul Fires Personal Shots at Tommy Fury After Father John Rejects $10M Rematch Offer

John Fury‘s handling of son Tommy Fury‘s business appears to have become a liability. Tearing him apart on social media, Jake Paul roasted the Love Island star after an Instagram reel featuring John Fury surfaced. The Fury family patriarch, himself a former professional boxer, reportedly turned down a $10 million offer for a rematch.

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“When you are almost 30 and your dad is still calling the shots in your career…Maybe realize there is a reason your brother doesn’t have daddy as his career guide,” read Paul’s tweet.

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His comments came after John Fury blamed him for blowing up a potential deal.

“This is a quick video to Nakisa and Jake Paul. I did tell you on that meeting I got witnesses, Roberts, one of them, Spencer-Brown, the other, that we had a job pending, what I couldn’t talk about in December,” John said in an Instagram post. “That job pending is nearly over the line, which I stated that to you, and now you’re going on saying I’ve shook your hand for definite on December, and I didn’t.”

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According to Fury Sr., he did not agree to a December schedule. A date in February or March in 2027 looked more feasible. So, it doesn’t make any sense for Jake and his team to go around claiming that he backed off from his word.

John Fury made his case by revealing how December is packed for both of his sons. To begin with, December 11 will likely be the date for the face-off between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he did not reveal many details, it seems Tommy will step inside the ring a week before.

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So, scheduling a matchup with Jake Paul in such a packed month does not make any sense business-wise. If not on the scale of Fury-AJ, a fight with Paul is expected to be a big draw. Having it scheduled close to a fight viewed by many as the biggest in British boxing history could create a situation where the two events bleed into each other’s business.

In that context, the $10 million offer for the rematch barely added any value.

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Fury signed off with an ultimatum: “You either fight in February or March and be sensible and be amical with it, or f**k straight off.”

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The Furys faced another challenge. Jake Paul’s friend and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Nakisa Bidarian, also took some serious digs.

“Take a guess at who said this to me… ‘We will fight a bum in December and make a $1M to do it. No risk. But if he has to fight Jake, we need $10M.’?” he wrote on X. “Tyson Fury is smart to have Spencer Brown and Frank Warren in his corner.”

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The latest development in the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury saga comes after a new update on the American’s potential comeback.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury II: No ring, just social media

Paul has been largely sidelined since the knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December last year, which resulted in a broken jaw. He had to undergo surgeries. The long rehab drew speculation over his return. Speaking with Seconds Out late in August, Bidarian pointed at either December 2026 or January 2027 as potential dates for Jake’s comeback.

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He also suggested a late-November schedule as the earliest possible timeline for a return.

That schedule aligned with Bidarian’s previous comments about Jake’s next opponent. While Jake recently suggested Nate Diaz’s name for a potential MMA fight under the newly merged MVP-PFL (Professional Fighters League) umbrella, in boxing, Bidarian focused on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Tommy Fury.

“If we’re able to come to terms with Tommy, that’s the fight that makes the most sense,” he told Sky Sports. “If you think about where they were three years ago, it’s the perfect opportunity to show the world that both of them have evolved as boxers.”

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“For Jake, coming off the loss to AJ, this is his chance to really demonstrate that he has moved to another level, and for Tommy this is his opportunity to say the Jake Paul story has come to an end.”

When asked about the roadblocks that might mess up the rematch, Bidarian cited “money, expectations, and the reality of economics.”

John Fury’s latest comments show exactly where Bidarian’s apprehensions came from.

Fury’s latest rejection is not unprecedented.

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Last year, reports revealed a $15 million offer Jake Paul made for a rematch with Tommy Fury. It surfaced after he zeroed in on the matchup with Anthony Joshua. The days preceding saw his team searching for a replacement after the initially booked exhibition against Gervonta “Tank” Davis fell apart.

Among the names Jake and his team considered was Tommy Fury. Throwing pointed jabs at the Briton, similar to what he wrote recently, Paul said, “Guess who didn’t say yes even for $15M. B—h made you and your father are, who controls everything you do. You are not a man. You are a boy. Daddy’s little boy.”

Explaining their situation, John Fury said that they are willing to fight Jake anywhere outside the United States. Tommy reportedly faces denial of entry into the United States, possibly due to a few reasons, including his father’s past conviction in a 2011 case.

According to Fury, Jake and his team likely knew that they could not visit the United States. Hence, they deliberately came up with the $15 million offer.

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Two years ago, reports of Jake Paul making a two-fight offer to Tommy Fury, worth $20 million, emerged. The move followed their first encounter that ended in Paul’s first professional loss. According to Bidarian, the deal featured a boxing fight. If Jake won the bout, an MMA fight would follow.

Since then, the careers have largely taken different trajectories.

While Jake steadily became one of the sport’s biggest draws, staging one successful event after another, Tommy’s trajectory, despite an unbeaten record, has wavered to the extent that he is competing in bizarre matchups, which includes the recent exhibition against former strongman Eddie Hall.

So, for his team to reject such a big offer only because the date does not suit raises bigger questions than it answers.