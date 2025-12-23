Jake Paul Handed Brutal Reality Over Double Broken Jaw Surgery

“Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days, so no,” Jake Paul shared in an Instagram update from his hospital bed two days ago. Close associate and co-founder of his promotional venture, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Nakisa Bidarian believes it will take five to six weeks for Jake to recover.

The news should reassure many fans. Concerns emerged after reports confirmed that Jake Paul had suffered a broken jaw during his fight against Anthony Joshua. The bout ended in a second career and a first knockout loss for the YouTuber-turned-fighter. However, beyond the upbeat mood and positive vibes Jake and his team are projecting, a gloomy scenario looms, one some believe could unfold in the days to come.

Jake Paul’s comeback hits a major roadblock

Former light welterweight champion, nutritionist, and now leading boxing analyst Chris Algieri felt Jake Paul is in a serious situation that could potentially affect how and when he is able to fight again. Jake broke his jaw on both sides. It is a very serious injury and doesn’t happen often, he told the panel on The BoxingScene Today.

Imago April 26, 2022, New York, NY, New York, NY, United States: NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Jake Paul watches on as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fLight up the Empire State Building ahead of their Undisputed Title Fight on Saturday night April 30 at Madison Square Garden on April 26, 2022 in New York, NY, United States. New York, NY United States – ZUMAp175 20220426_zsa_p175_001 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

“If you saw the X-rays of post-surgery, you saw the two plates on each side and the missing teeth because they have to take those out because of where the fractures are,” Algieri said. Doctors placed metal plates on both sides of his jaw to hold the broken bones together. These plates work like a support bridge, allowing the bone to slowly grow back and heal around them.

Before Jake can get new teeth, his jawbone must fully heal and regain strength. Additionally, tooth implants cannot be placed while the jaw is still healing. It will occur much later, after the bone has healed, Algieri suggested. Injuries of this nature also cause swelling and structural damage, so Jake’s jaw needs time to return to its normal size and shape. “He’s going to be out of the ring for a while,” Algieri stressed, concluding, “but we’ll see how that jaw comes together because that’s a catastrophic injury.”

Concerns appear to be growing stronger, as more clarity emerges regarding the extent of Jake Paul’s injury.

Jake Paul must heal fully to keep cruiserweight dreams alive

From a boxing perspective, even after recovery, an injury of this magnitude often lingers in a fighter’s mind. When someone who has suffered a serious injury returns to the ring, the fear of recurrence can make them gun-shy.

This could become a cause for concern for Jake.

He aims to pursue a cruiserweight title next. However, a campaign to secure a shot at the 200-pound championship would require intense training camps before stepping in against a formidable contender or reigning champion, one who certainly would not show mercy.

Still, this is not a curtain call for Jake Paul.

Jake Paul suffered a knockout loss against one of the best heavyweights of the era. He understands where he stands competitively. With the right adjustments, and once fully recovered, he could enter a tune-up fight to regain confidence before pushing forward with a title campaign.

