Jake Paul Issues Update on Surgery After Anthony Joshua Breaks His Jaw in $184M Fight

Jake Paul may not have anticipated a hospital visit when he signed up for the Anthony Joshua fight, but he ended up needing one after the former world champion went full throttle in the sixth round of their headlining bout in Miami. During the in-ring interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul spat blood and claimed he had suffered a broken jaw. Later, at the post-fight press conference, close associate Nakisa Bidarian confirmed the injury.

Jake Paul drove himself to the hospital from the Kaseya Center, where the MVP-Netflix boxing event took place. As the news spread, the former Disney star took to social media to update fans, revealing that he had undergone surgery to treat the fractured jaw. The fight with Anthony Joshua had already drawn intense scrutiny. Despite concerns over the significant size and weight disparity, Paul went ahead with the bout, which carried a reported purse of $184 million. Putting up a strong showing, he resisted Joshua’s pressure until fatigue set in during the fifth round, paving the way for the sixth-round stoppage.

Jake Paul reveals extent of post-fight injuries

Confirming that the surgery was successful, Paul wrote, “Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth.” He added that he would be on a liquid-only diet for a week and thanked fans for their support. “S/o to the amazing team at Miami University Hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring,” Paul added.

Physically battered but mentally unbroken, he later shared an X-ray of his jaw highlighting the injuries and even called out Canelo Alvarez. Speaking about the injury, Nakisa Bidarian had stated, “We think he broke his jaw; he’s fine. We met with Netflix afterwards; he took a shower, and he drove himself to the hospital.”

Based on discussions with medical staff, Paul is expected to need four to six weeks to recover. “Jaw broken. Heart and ba**s intact. Time to rest, recover, and return to Cruiserweight,” read another post from the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

For Paul and his team, the victory may have come outside the ring.

The road forward for Jake Paul

The bout helped counter long-standing criticism that he only fights retired or past-their-prime opponents. Facing Anthony Joshua appears to have shifted that narrative. It remains unclear who Paul will fight next. Although he suffered his second career loss against Joshua, the performance appears to have boosted his confidence. Speaking with Helwani, Paul hinted at intensifying his pursuit of a cruiserweight title, something his social media posts also suggested.

However, there is no clarity yet on how that plan will take shape.

At 200 pounds, Badou Jack had been a potential target, but the Swede recently lost his title to Noel Mikaelian. With the Armenian-German now holding the WBC belt and Gilberto Ramirez and Jai Opetaia reigning as champions, the division presents several possibilities. It remains uncertain which direction Paul will take.

He could pursue a rematch with Tommy Fury or finally accept the long-anticipated showdown with rival KSI. As has often been the case in Paul’s career, having previously been linked to a bout with Gervonta Davis, fans may want to brace for an unexpected move.

