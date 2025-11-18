Jake Paul Jokes Flood Social Media After Oleksandr Usyk Vacates WBO Heavyweight Title

After months of conformity, boxing’s prima donna division is back to overhauls. Ending his undisputed reign, Oleksandr Usyk has decided to vacate his WBO title. He’s a unified champion now. In his place, Fabio Wardley has been elevated as a full champion. Following his decision, WBO released an official statement. Still, given the quick turnaround of events, the heavyweight division soon became a target of jokes. Taking potshots, a few even suggested Jake Paul’s name for the honor roll.

The news took many by surprise. Just weeks ago, after stopping Joseph Parker in the eleventh round, Wardley became Usyk’s mandatory challenger. Thanks to Usyk’s latest move, the situation has changed, however. Instead of a mandatory challenge, it will be a battle for the undisputed title if Oleksandr Usyk and Fabio Wardley step into the ring.

Oleksandr Usyk no longer a WBO champion, Wardley moves in

The tweet from WBO began: “Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished the WBO Heavyweight Championship.” According to them, it’s a ‘respectful pause’ in the Ukrainian champion’s career and not a farewell. “His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern era. We accept and respect his decision… this is not a farewell but—as expressed by his team—a respectful pause. The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Oleksandr Usyk and his team,” part of the statement read.

On July 19, Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois and became an undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time. At the time, Joseph Parker held the WBO’s interim title, thus making him a mandatory challenger. But reports of Usyk seeking an extension due to an injury soon emerged.

Early in September, WBO allowed a 90-day extension for Usyk. However, they mandated that he must fight the winner of the now-scheduled Wardley vs. Parker. A similar occurrence took place last year, when Usyk vacated the IBF title just days after he became the century’s first undisputed heavyweight champion.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions that poured in.

Jake Paul breaks into the heavyweight division

One fan immediately brought home a contentious issue: “Is Fabio granted an exemption from a mandatory first defense?” They were talking about the exemption Usyk received to extend the negotiation period with Joseph Parker on account of injury.

However, Jake Paul puns promptly followed. This one said, “Jake Paul new heavyweight champion?” Jake Paul is already a cruiserweight contender. He has a fight scheduled against Anthony Joshua, a former unified heavyweight champion. So a heavyweight stopover cannot be ruled out entirely. Like the next one highlighted, “Give it to the winner of AJ and Jake Paul.”

“So Jake Paul’s the next WBO heavyweight champion,” stated another fan. Who knows? What if he manages to defeat Joshua? The only foreseeable glitch is Paul’s standing in the WBA ranks. So a move to heavyweight puts him in the direct line of Usyk, Pulev, and Wardley’s fire.

Finally, a more reasonable matchup surfaced. This user said, “Wardley vs. Itauma would be fun.” Itauma is now WBO’s number 1 ranked heavyweight contender. He’s slated to face Jermaine Franklin late in January next year. So probably after the bout, Itauma can push for a title challenge.

Jokes apart, the heavyweight division may have opened up for good.

Fabio Wardley is now a full-fledged champion. That makes him a target of intense callouts. Agit Kabayel has been itching for a title for a long time. He also has a title defense (interim) on January 10. So Wardley could expect another callout from the unbeaten German heavyweight.

