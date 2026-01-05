Jake Paul Officially Under Medical Suspension After Broken Jaw Surgery

Looking confident as the Amanda Serrano-Reina Tellez card unfolded at San Juan’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente, Jake Paul told Claudia Trejos, “I learned a lot, gained a lot of experience. And we’re moving on to more fights this year.” But the Florida State Athletic Commission’s latest decision now casts doubt over his immediate future.

The commission, under whose supervision the event was held, has placed Jake Paul under an indefinite suspension. The intensity of the December 19 knockout appears to have forced the commission to take a hard look. The fight with Anthony Joshua ended in the sixth round, when the former champion floored Jake Paul with a flurry of punches. The melee left Paul with a jaw broken in two places, requiring surgery. He will have to obtain full medical clearance before he can return to the ring. Reports suggest similar action was taken against several fighters from the Paul-AJ card.

Athletic Commission pumps the brakes on Jake Paul’s return

Speaking about Jake Paul’s situation, eminent MMA writer Damon Martin wrote, “Not exactly a shock here with the indefinite medical suspension. Jake Paul will need clearance to fight again after his broken jaw is healed.” MMA Fighting featured his detailed insights.

The Florida State Athletic Commission appears to have taken the step on Sunday. Speaking with Ariel Helwani post-fight, an optimistic Jake Paul expressed interest in taking a shot at the cruiserweight world title. However, with the commission’s decision, his woes continue to mount. The WBA has removed him from its top-15 rankings.

The commission’s ruling wasn’t limited to Paul; several other fighters on the card, including Diarra Davis Jr., also received an indefinite suspension. Others like Justin Cardona, Tyron Woodley, champion Yokasta Valle, and Camilla Panatta, who lost to Caroline Dubois were handed 60 and 30-day suspensions.

Considering the injuries involved, many are wondering how Jake Paul will make a comeback.

Jake Paul is at a career crossroads

These doubts primarily hinge on the fact that fighters who suffer injuries of such magnitude tend to become gun-shy once they step back into the ring. Apprehension about sustaining a fresh injury at the same spot often makes them wary of close-quarter exchanges. Moreover, opponents are likely aware of the weakness.

Paul may be aiming for the cruiserweight title. But after fighting a former heavyweight champion, he cannot afford to deviate from his current momentum. If he returns to fighting retired or faded former champions or MMA fighters, he could open himself up to the usual criticisms.

On the other hand, sticking to the game plan would mean facing higher-ranked cruiserweights. It increases the risk of further injuries. At this point, Jake Paul can hardly afford to make a mistake, or he’ll risk becoming target for the usual taunts.