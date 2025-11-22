Jake Paul Predicts Logan’s Fate Against Tyson Fury as He Addresses Rumored Fight

As he braces himself for the toughest test of his boxing career, Jake Paul says that he’s ‘willing to die.’ The YouTuber-turned-boxer grabbed headlines as increasing reports confirmed a face-off against the former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The duo squares up next month on December 19 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. His personal mantra for getting through the ordeal: “I just have to avoid that one shot for eight rounds, and I believe that I can do that.” Sounds like Jake Paul’s confidence extends beyond his persona.

Seemingly a few outlets suggested a matchup between his elder brother Logan Paul and former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The story largely remains an unsupported rumor. Following the second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk last December, the Mancunian announced retirement. Reports of a trilogy fight with the Ukrainian and the long-pending duel against Anthony Joshua continue to swirl. Logan Paul, on the other hand, hasn’t had the kind of success his younger brother currently enjoys. More intriguingly, despite all the uncertainties, Jake Paul believes his brother would give Fury a run for his money!

Logan Paul wins; Tyson Fury loses – Jake Paul

Jake Paul fielded random questions after the kickoff press conference. No sooner had he shared his thoughts on the potential rematch against Tommy Fury, Tyson’s younger brother, than a reporter asked, “Can you clarify this rumor online that’s suggesting that your brother Logan might be in a fight with Tyson Fury?”

Imago HOLLYWOOD FL – JUNE 05: Logan Paul weighing in at 189.5 lbs during the weigh in at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock and Casino for there exhibition fight on June 6th at Hard Rock Stadium on June 5, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xmpi04/MediaPunchx

Jake Paul made it clear. He had no idea whether the rumors were true. “I don’t know if that’s true or not. I haven’t; I don’t know. I have no idea,” he said. The reporter, however, persisted. “What happens if they do meet in the ring?” They asked.

“Logan Paul by KO in the first round,” Jake Paul responded just before another question surfaced. Now a WWE star, Logan Paul’s boxing journey has been haphazard. Like his brother, he made his amateur debut in 2018. A professional fight against now business partner KSI followed next year. Two years later he fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition.

Two more years passed before the controversial fight with Dillon Danis unfolded at the Manchester Arena.

When Logan Paul teased a showdown with the Gypsy King

It’s difficult to verify whether the Tyson Fury-Logan Paul matchup is anything more than mere talk. Still, records of Logan Paul calling out the former heavyweight champion remain available. Four years ago, roughly around the time when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were in talks for a fight for the first time, Logan Paul reportedly expressed interest in fighting Tyson Fury.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED AT HOME WITH THE FURYS, Tyson Fury, Season 1, ep. 108, aired Aug. 16, 2023. photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

When asked to name his favorite boxer, Logan mentioned the Gypsy King‘s name. But he added, “I think Jake should fight Tommy, then I should fight Tyson.” However, he preferred a mixed martial arts fight over a gloved duel. “In an MMA match. The bigger they are, the harder they fall, brother,” he clarified.

At his end, the Mancunian has also spoken about testing his skills in a cage.

For the record, last year talks of an exhibition match between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor gained considerable traction, only to fizzle out soon. So fans might as well take the latest rumors with a pinch of salt. It remains mere speculation till anything is confirmed.

If the fight were to happen, do you really think Logan Paul has any chance against Tyson Fury?