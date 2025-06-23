Jake Paul Ready to Part Ways With $1M Possession — but Under One Condition

There’s one thing Jake Paul never fails to succeed at. It’s how to shock and surprise everyone. From his days as a YouTube content maker to the ring, ‘The Problem Child’ continues to dazzle in the limelight. Last year he achieved massive success with the Mike Tyson fight. The Netflix event at the AT&T Stadium became the most streamed sporting event ever. Now, coming Saturday, he’s going to set yet another benchmark. The bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. could break Honda Center’s highest gate record.

So he’s giving final touches to his preparations. But Jake Paul felt there was still time to awe his millions of fans who would be glued to their TV when he fights Chavez Jr. But, it goes without saying. The surprise comes with its own set of terms and conditions.

Through its Instagram handle, Betr shared a short video clip. For the unversed, Betr is the online sportsbook Jake Paul co-founded with Joey Levy back in 2022. Addressing the fans, Jake Paul delivered a short and crisp message. “Take one last look at it,” holding a beautiful wristwatch, he said. From the background, it appeared that he was speaking from his home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by betr (@betr) Expand Post

AD

He added further, “The Richard Mille-RM11 ‘Ghost’; there’s only ten of these in the world.” The most critical part of his message followed: he’s going to sell it! The announcement shocked even his associate. As Paul confirmed, the wristwatch was priced at $10 million. But why?

“So I can give every user who signs up for Betr $10, no deposit required.” All that his followers need to do now is download the money-gaming super app and receive their $10. He secured the precious chronograph around his wrist for the last time and sighed, “Bye, buddy.”

Needless to say, the initiative drew a mixed bag of reactions. While a few mocked him, there were some who admired the way Jake Paul has ‘built an empire’ around him.

Jake Paul, a blueprint for modern-day success

But this will not be the first time Paul has amazed the fandom with his watch collection. Ahead of the Mike Tyson fight last November, things took an interesting turn. Jacob & Co. featured his photo on their Instagram post. Fans might recall the brand made Floyd Mayweather’s world-famous $18 million ‘Billionaire’ watch.

It had Jake Paul wearing a $7 million timepiece. “As he prepares for his fight against Mike Tyson, @jakepaul showcases the Jacob & Co. Billionaire Ashoka. With over 300 Ashoka-cut diamonds on 18K white gold, this $7 million masterpiece brings the same bold energy to the ring as its wearer,” their message read. And what did Paul say? “Thank you, Netflix!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From the $25,000 ‘Rolex Oyster Perpetual 124300 Turquoise Dial’ to the rare ‘AET Remould Richard Mille RM-011 Abu Dhabi Special Edition,’ both Paul and his elder brother Logan Paul boast a fantastic collection of timepieces.

Be it the boardroom or the boxing ring, Jake Paul has become a global brand. Over the years, he has faced criticisms, especially about his boxing career. Still, he now stands at the peak of success. From the $16 million mansion he built in Puerto Rico to his fleet of Ferraris, that ascent reflects his ultra-luxurious lifestyle. Driven by sharp business instincts, Paul has carved his path single-handedly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans will be watching closely to see what new records he sets as the weekend fight in Anaheim unfolds.

Do you think Chavez Jr. could stage a big upset against Jake Paul when they meet on Saturday?