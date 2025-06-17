Jake Paul Reveals the Moment Logan Paul “Really Hurt Him” With Distasteful Act — “We Didn’t Even Talk”

Late in January, while speculation swirled around a potential showdown with Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul dropped a cryptic teaser. Posting an image of a poster that placed him opposite his older brother, Logan Paul, he wrote, “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax.” The post set social media buzzing. For a moment, fans thought the Paul brothers were finally gearing up for a high-profile clash. But that wasn’t the case. Logan continues to thrive in the WWE universe. Jake, on the other hand, is preparing for his next bout, against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., scheduled two weeks from now.

Still, the brief teaser reignited a recurring question about the complex relationship between the two siblings. Complete with diss tracks and competitive antics, their early years as YouTube sensations were marked by fierce rivalry. Over time, however, the dynamic evolved. If not overly affectionate, they’ve grown into mutual supporters, backing each other’s ventures and professional moves. So reflecting on what he described as one of the frostiest periods between him and Logan, on ‘The Iced Coffee Hour’s latest episode, Jake Paul revisited those turbulent times.

Jake Paul: Back when Logan and I hit a rocky patch

Asked whether a fight between them might ever happen, in the ring or the cage, Paul was dismissive: “I don’t think so. Um, I really don’t think we will fight.” That said, he didn’t hesitate to suggest he’d fare better in a boxing match. However, given his background in wrestling, Logan might enjoy some edge over him in MMA.

He also offered a candid perspective on why a fight between them would be unlikely. Their parents wouldn’t approve. But Jake Paul went deeper. He recalled that verbal battles had already taken a heavier toll than a physical fight likely would. “We’ve made it through worse. I think diss tracks were worse than us fighting,” he said. One of the hosts probed whether they shared the tracks with each other first before they were released. Paul revealed, “No, we wouldn’t even talk; we didn’t even talk back then,” before adding, “That was like the worst time for sure.”

He vividly recalled the verse that cut deepest: “The thing that made me the most angry was, uh, he said, ‘Uh, do your investors know Team 10’s not making any money?’ I was like, “Bro, f**k.” ” I was like, ‘Bro, I’m working so hard on this company, and it’s just not working.'” I was like, “That really hurt me; that really hurt me.”

Clearly the brothers have moved beyond those tensions. However, the path hasn’t been easy.

Trading blows through content

A similar thread was touched upon during an ‘All The Smoke Fight discussion’ with co-hosts AK and Barak Bess. Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, had also joined in. Barak brought up how Logan was initially the more popular of the two when they started vlogging.

Jake Paul agreed, recalling, “The first video that we did that went viral, um, he gained like 5,000 followers, and I gained like 3,000 followers, and it’s always been that ratio, you know, that 3-to-5 ratio, like all the way up until recently.”

Though Logan may have had more followers, Jake Paul consistently pulled more views. He found that contrast both strange and telling. But the Disney star insisted it never felt like a competition. At least at first. He looked up to Logan, admired him, and was simply excited to be making content together.

“I was just, like, having fun making videos with my older brother. I didn’t look at it as numbers. I was like, ‘We’re both rich, we’re both famous, this is crazy,’” he concluded.

