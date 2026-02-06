Jake Paul’s Fiancée Faces Backlash at Winter Olympics Over “Diva” Behavior With Teammates

Jutta Leerdam is expected to contend for gold, her first, at the upcoming Winter Olympics. Scheduled from February 6 to 22, the Winter Games in Italy’s Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo could fill the only major gap in Leerdam’s resume. With those prospects, especially after she overcame the severe odds she faced at the trials, Jake Paul’s fiancée appears set to arrive with momentum.

The reality, however, looks different. Jutta Leerdam now finds herself at the center of a minor controversy stemming from how she chose to travel to the Winter Games. As a result, despite her promising outlook, Leerdam, who got engaged to Jake Paul last March, has drawn scrutiny.

Jake Paul’s fiancée under scrutiny for luxury Olympic arrival

Leerdam’s social media post, in which she shared photos of her private-jet trip, intensified the reaction. “Off to Milano #Olympics 🧡,” her Instagram message read. A slide of pictures showed the delicacies she and her travel mates were treated to. There were Olympic-themed cupcakes on board, and her image was displayed on screens inside the jet. The display sparked criticism online.

Instead of traveling with the rest of the Dutch team, she arrived at the Games in an ultra-luxurious fashion. Speaking about the issue, Johan Derksen, a former soccer player from the Netherlands and now a leading sports journalist, criticized Leerdam, saying, “She should want it of her own accord. She’s already living like a millionaire, with private jets and everything. Her behavior is horrible to me, like that of a diva.”

Claiming that the country is increasingly frustrated with Leerdam’s attitude, Derksen added that if he had been in charge of the Dutch team, he would have barely tolerated such behavior from a team member.

Those views were echoed by users responding to Leerdam’s Instagram post, with one writing, “Going to the winter games in a private jet. Interesting choice?🌍😢.” Another wrote, “Oh Jutta, you don’t understand so little about life yet… A private flight?! What do you mean, ‘Team Holland?'” Yet another stated, “Good luck at the Games! Such a private jet really sets a bad example for your fans… There is still less and less natural ice due to the climate crisis.” Meanwhile, one user expressed reproach, “Just act normal. Just travel with the team. What an arrogant display this.”

The backlash comes as many expected Jake Paul’s fiancée to complete the final piece of her outstanding career. On the ice, however, her resume still positions her as a serious medal contender.

The Netherlands is still counting on Leerdam for Olympic gold

A 2022 Olympic silver medalist, Leerdam is one of the Netherlands’ top medal hopes. Yet her path to the Milan Winter Games has been challenging. Leerdam is expected to skate in the 500 m and 1000 m speed-skating events, reportedly slated from February 7 to 21 at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

During the Dutch Olympic trials, she finished second in the 500 m, securing her spot. She later crashed in the 1000 m, putting her automatic qualification at risk. She recovered with strong results, and her reputation with selectors likely helped secure her place at the Games. That track record keeps her firmly in the Olympic gold conversation.

A seven-time world champion, Jutta Leerdam, enters Milan-Cortina positioned to contend for Olympic gold. And unlike Derksen, there are voices continuing to support her. Another Dutch sports writer, Valentijn Driessen, rated Leerdam as the “face” of the Netherlands at the Milan Winter Olympics. “Everywhere along the highway you see: ‘Support Jutta, support Jutta,'” Driessen wrote. “I think she’s the only Dutch representative for the entire Olympic Games,” he’s reported to have said.

Given that Leerdam is a major social media figure with 5.1 million Instagram followers, developments in which she travels separately from the team were always likely to draw skepticism. Only a medal performance may quiet critics now.