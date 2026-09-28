Jake Paul’s MVP Sued by Female Boxing Legend Suffering From Severe Brain Damage

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Jake Paul‘s efforts to position themselves as a premier boxing promotion focused on uplifting women’s boxing have taken a major jolt. Former WBO featherweight titleholder Heather Hardy has decided to take legal action against the YouTuber-turned-fighter, his company, and its COO Bryce Holden, seeking damages worth $10 million.

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Hardy alleges that, taking advantage of her financial struggles, the MVP secured a rematch with her old rival and MVP’s star fighter, multi-division champion Amanda Serrano, in 2023.

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“Defendants knew, or should have known, that the bout presented an extraordinary and foreseeable risk of serious neurological harm to Hardy,” part of the preliminary statement shared by Uncrowned read.

The case was filed in a Texas federal court on September 23 and is 54 pages long.

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Hardy claims that she was encouraged to accept a potentially dangerous fight despite her financial difficulties and the physical damages accumulated throughout her career. The former world champion says her longtime promoter, Lou DiBella, and her trainers and people close to her, including Gleason’s Gym founder Bruce Silverglade, had serious reservations about the rematch.

Hardy first fought Serrano in September of 2019 for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title, with her own WBO belt on the line. Hardy lost the bout by a unanimous decision.

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DiBella allegedly refused to arrange the rematch because he considered the contest unsafe. Hardy, nevertheless, faced Serrano.

Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 2: Jake Paul interacts with media during the Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages Matt Davies/SPP-Px Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor: Press Conference PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA

As in their first meeting, the ten-round bout for the undisputed featherweight title ended in a unanimous decision defeat for Hardy. The fight was the co-main event on the card headlined by Jake Paul’s bout against Nate Diaz.

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The Brooklyn-born fighter alleges that MVP went around DiBella while Holden Boxing served as the licensed promotional entity for the event, which took place on August 5, 2023, in Dallas’ American Airlines Center.

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According to CompuBox, Serrano landed 242 power punches during the fight, which Hardy claims caused lasting neurological damage and effectively ended her boxing career. Her condition reportedly became more apparent in 2024 when she experienced a loss of vision during light training for a bare-knuckle fight.

An ophthalmologist allegedly determined that the problem was connected to her brain. The lawsuit cited an assessment from Dr. Curreri, who reportedly concluded that Hardy suffered from traumatic brain injury, memory problems, double vision, anxiety, spatial difficulties, and impaired depth perception.

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As a result, Hardy struggled with concentration and regular employment. The former champion claims she now depends on Medicaid and medication and can coach only for limited periods before her symptoms become too severe.

“Hardy brings five causes of action against the defendants: gross negligence, negligent undertaking, negligence per se, ordinary negligence, and violation of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act,” the report from Uncrowned read.

Hardy’s complaint also references recent cases involving injuries to fighters. They include Isis Sio and Shadasia Green. The injuries they suffered this year, the complaint argues, raise broader questions about fighter safety.

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Hardy separately accuses MVP of choosing jurisdictions with less restrictive oversight for certain commercially valuable events. In addition to $10 million, she seeks legal costs and an injunction requiring additional safeguards for fighters.

MVP, meanwhile, has released a statement on Hardy’s lawsuit.

Jake Paul, MVP respond to Hardy’s explosive allegations

“MVP has great respect for Heather Hardy,” their statement shared with ESPN read. “We recognize the difficulty of her circumstances and extend our sincere sympathy and hope that she receives the care and support she deserves.”

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“Heather’s participation on our August 5, 2023, card was arranged through her promoter, Lou DiBella, who contracted for the fight, and Heather publicly expressed her gratitude for the opportunity both before and after the fight.”

“MVP followed applicable protocols for the fight, Heather was medically cleared to compete by the athletic commission overseeing the event, and the bout proceeded under the commission’s authority and supervision in accordance with their standard medical and safety requirements. MVP remains committed to fighter safety and supporting the athletes who compete in our events in full compliance with commission standards.”

MVP’s position is consistent with comments Hardy made in 2023.

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“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity,” Hardy said. “In 2021, I returned to boxing with a renewed passion. My late coach told me the day before he died that 2023 would be my year. Now, I have the opportunity to prove him right and become the undisputed champion. Thanks to Amanda and the team for keeping her word to give me a rematch.”

This could be the first time Jake Paul and MVP are facing a situation in which a fighter who is not even promoted by them is filing a lawsuit against them.

However, there have been previous cases involving fighters who pursued legal action under different circumstances and legal theories that overlap with some of the allegations raised in Heather Hardy’s case.

In 2019, Daniel Franco sued Roc Nation Sports and associated parties, alleging that he was scheduled for three contests within 79 days despite concerns about his physical readiness. His final bout resulted in a devastating brain injury that ended his career.

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Prichard Colon, who sadly passed away last month, brought a multi-million dollar action against medical personnel and promotional entities after he suffered a devastating brain injury in 2015. The lawsuit alleged failures in both medical care and the handling of the contest. Reportedly, the negligence claims against Lou DiBella and HeadBangers were later dismissed.

Another notable case involved former heavyweight Magomed Abdusalamov. His family pursued New York State over the treatment he received after his 2013 fight. The case ultimately resulted in a $22 million settlement over alleged failures to recognize and respond to Abdusalamov’s condition.

This is also not Heather Hardy’s first lawsuit related to her boxing career. Reportedly, in September 2025, she filed a separate lawsuit against DiBella, Boxing Insider, ringside physician Dr. Nitin Sethi, and other defendants over alleged negligence and failures surrounding earlier fights.

Her case will now move forward as Jake Paul and MVP prepare their defense against her allegations.