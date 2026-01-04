Jake Paul’s MVP Tribute to Anthony Joshua’s Late Friends Strikes Emotional Chord With Fans at Serrano vs. Tellez

After the knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, one might expect Jake Paul to feel bitter and grumble. But instead, he seems to have flipped the script with a totally unexpected gesture. Jake and the team at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) decided to pay tribute to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, two members of AJ’s team who sadly passed away in a road accident a few days ago. While Joshua survived, the loss of his close friends has taken an immense emotional toll on him. Since then, tributes have been pouring in from around the world for the departed souls.

While Jake Paul is still recovering from the jaw injury he suffered during the fight at the Kaseya Center, MVP got busy putting the final touches on 2026’s first major boxing event. Headlined by Amanda Serrano and Reina Tellez, the event at San Juan’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente has reached its final stage. But even before that, a sight struck fans and observers. The ring where Serrano, Tellez, and the rest of the fighters competed bore the names Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Jake Paul, MVP, remembers Anthony Joshua’s fallen friends

With MVP’s name and monogram taking the center of the ring, Latif Ayodele’s name was featured right above it, while Sina Ghami’s appeared below. Sharing the photo, a tweet from Jake Paul’s promotion read, “Tonight we honor two extraordinary young men who have impacted many lives and helped create one of the greatest boxers of all time. This is for Team Anthony Joshua.”

With eternal remembrance, they thanked Ghami and Ayodele for their role in supporting AJ and the boxing event. They will always be remembered. The photo and news soon caught on, with many touched by the heartfelt gesture from Jake’s team.

“What a beautiful gesture from @nakisa_bidarian & @jakepaul at @MostVpromotions event tonight. Putting the name of Latif & Sina on the canvas as a sign of respect & remembrance. 🙏🏾❤️,” wrote a follower. Both Ghami and Ayodele had been part of AJ’s team for a long time and had known him since before he became a superstar.

Appreciating Jake Paul and MVP, many took to their keypads to thank them.

Fans tip their hats to Jake Paul’s gesture for AJ

One wrote, “This is beautiful, brother. As much of a character Jake Paul is, he’s got a massive heart.” For Jake to consider paying tribute to people closely associated with the man who knocked him out a few weeks ago speaks volumes about his character.

The sentiment was echoed elsewhere. A follower said, “What an incredible tribute to Team Anthony Joshua—fantastic work!” One may fight as foes in the ring, but outside it, humanity should prevail, and that’s what Jake and his team proved in San Juan.

The praise continued. “This is incredibly moving. God bless you all,” wrote another user. Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were part of the team that came to Miami to derail Jake’s game plan. Still, outside the ring, they were human like everyone else. They deserved the respect that was due to them. They helped shape an incredible fighter in Anthony Joshua.

While one fan added, “Lovely thing to do,” another wrote, “Nice gesture this from MVP.” It’s important that everyone remembers Ghami and Ayodele. Their lives may have been tragically cut short, but their good work should continue to inspire.

Far outside the ring, tributes for AJ’s close friends poured in from other disciplines as well.

Luke Littler, who won the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace, took a moment to express his condolences to Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele after defeating Gian van Veen in the final.