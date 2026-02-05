Jake Paul’s MVP Unveils All-Women Boxing Card After Landmark Sky Sports Deal

At a time when some of boxing’s legacy promoters are struggling with broadcast deals, Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have moved aggressively. With shows aired by Netflix, the YouTuber-turned-fighter, coming off a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, had already laid out a blueprint many now follow.

While his own boxing future may have been under scrutiny, Paul and associate Nakisa Bidarian have clearly carved out a niche as promoters, with women’s boxing cards being their specialty. Taking their expertise further, they recently made a major move that is sure to make competitors take notice. Expanding to the UK, Jake Paul and his team have planned an all-women’s card set to take place in London. The best part: the April card will be broadcast by their new partners, Sky Sports.

Jake Paul and MVP hit big with the Sky Sports women’s boxing card in London

Bidarian could barely hide his excitement. “This event represents a major milestone for MVP as we bring our brand to the UK for the first time and do so with Sky Sports, with a card that reflects the scale, depth, and ambition of women’s boxing today,” he wrote on X.

Recalling his first fight staged in the UK, when he faced Deji Olatunji in an amateur bout, Paul posted, “MVP would not exist without (the UK). My boxing journey started there. Today it levels up and lands on the best sports platform in the UK.”

Notably, MVP said the upcoming card coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day. With four title fights at stake and three of the top female fighters participating, the card highlights the promotion’s goal of establishing an international presence.

Reports indicate a press conference with Andy Scott, the senior reporter at Sky Sports, is set for Friday, where more details will be revealed.

What to know about the MVP-Sky Sports London card in April

According to available information, the MVP-Sky Sports card will be a double headliner, with the lightweight unification fight between WBC titlist Caroline Dubois, who defended her title on the Paul-AJ card on December 19, and WBO champion Terri Harper at the top.

Speaking about the career-defining opportunity that comes just months after her MVP debut, Dubois reportedly said, “I’m excited to make this fight. This is a massive fight in my career and for British boxing, both a legacy fight and a unification. The goal is to become undisputed world champion, and this is the first step.”

It will be preceded by the clash between unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney and WBA champion Mayelli Flores for the undisputed title.

While former undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron will face the Czech Republic’s Michaela Kotaskova for the vacant WBO super welterweight title, Mexican Irma Garcia will defend her IBF super flyweight title against Emma Dolan.

Alongside these key matchups, MVP positions itself as the global home of women’s boxing, emphasizing its mission to provide these athletes visibility, exposure, and opportunity.

Building on its history-making work with Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, which was the first women’s fight to headline an event at Madison Square Garden, Jake Paul and his MVP team now return with an all-women show at the 140-year-old Olympia Stadium, the designated venue for the event. It will be the first boxing card staged there since renovations reportedly costing £1.3 billion. Fans will have to stay tuned as organizers release more details about the undercard.