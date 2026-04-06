Jake Paul’s MVPW Card Prompts New Women’s Boxing Testing Suggestion From VADA

An X post from VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) has sparked considerable buzz. It raises questions about how drug testing is applied in boxing and whether it is enforced evenly across genders. In the post, the anti-doping agency suggested something new: parity in drug-testing protocols between men and women should be prioritized. The timing of the message has drawn attention, especially in light of the most recent all-women card – though four men still competed at the prelims – promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP (Most Valuable Promotions).

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Taken together, the development adds another layer of scrutiny on female fighters. Jake Paul and his team have already positioned themselves ahead of other promotions in women’s boxing. With next month’s Alycia Baumgardner–headlined show under the ESPN partnership, they continue building a new phase that keeps the focus on women. As this direction gains momentum, expectations around consistency, particularly in areas like testing, also come into sharper focus across the sport.

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“Women boxers should undergo as much out-of-comp #PED testing as their male counterparts,” VADA’s X account read.

The message may raise questions at first glance. Some may even wonder whether women are already subject to testing protocols at a comparable level. To understand the suggestion, it helps to look at the framework already in place. Notably, VADA had tagged #cleansport alongside #safetyfirst. Back in May 2016, the WBC (World Boxing Council), in partnership with VADA, launched its “Clean Boxing Program.”

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The program required the top 15 ranked fighters to enroll in testing within a 90-day period. Initially limited to male fighters, it expanded in 2019 to include female boxers as well – all champions and top-5 contenders. That confirms that testing for women is already part of the system.

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With that established, the focus shifts to the intent behind VADA’s latest suggestion.

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What’s the real takeaway from VADA’s message?

At its core, the message points to fairness and consistency in anti-doping enforcement. While women are already tested, the expectation is that protocols should be applied with the same frequency and rigor as they are for men, particularly outside of competition periods such as training camps, not just on fight nights.

This discussion also reflects how women’s boxing has evolved in recent years. The sport no longer treats female fighters as secondary attractions on a fight card. The April 2022 headliner at Madison Square Garden, where Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fought for the first time, showed that with the right platform, women’s boxing can draw significant attention and stand alongside major men’s events.

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Recent developments add further context. Three years ago, champion Alycia Baumgardner found herself involved in a doping controversy. Similarly, at the Paris Olympics, officials reportedly suspended Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore after she tested positive for a banned substance. Viewed together, these incidents help explain why calls for consistent oversight across genders are gaining traction.

Even champions like Claressa Shields have publicly supported regular VADA testing as a way to maintain fairness and credibility in the sport.

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At the same time, more women are pushing for full 3-minute rounds that align with the men’s format, leading to longer bouts and greater physical demands. Against that backdrop, VADA’s suggestion aligns with broader efforts to reinforce safety and uniform standards.

Among male fighters, recent cases such as now-former unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly failing PED tests and former interim flyweight titlist Francisco Rodriguez Jr. receiving a two-year suspension for doping violations show that governing bodies continue to take enforcement seriously.

As these conversations continue, bringing women’s boxing under the same testing framework reflects a broader push for consistency, accountability, and equal standards across the sport.