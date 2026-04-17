Jake Paul Slams Egos as Floyd Mayweather Faces $100M Contract Breach Over Manny Pacquiao Drama

Floyd Mayweather’s apparent reluctance to take ownership and confirm the nature of the rematch with Manny Pacquiao has placed him under scrutiny. Amid mixed reports surrounding the fate of their fight, many question his seriousness. Jake Paul echoed those sentiments and added his own concerns.

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“This is the problem with boxing: people in the sport who aren’t professional,” he told a reporter. “It’s terrible, and it’s so archaic and old, and there are so many egos. People think that they’re bigger or better than they are multiple times. They have terrible teams around them, like their homie from, you know, back in the day running for them.”

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The result – unfavorable terms, dismal bargains – forces second thoughts, further delaying progress on major fights.

“And because of that, these types of deals don’t get done,” Paul added. “And it all comes down to, like, oh, well, ring size, and you can’t wear these shoes and this type of glove, and you can’t wear this glove. It’s like, bro, stop being a b**ch and just fight. Like, that’s the problem with the sport. And that’s probably what they’re running into, a lack of professionalism and an IQ.”

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Jake Paul expressed his thoughts ahead of Alycia Baumgardner’s title defense at Madison Square Garden. Promoted by his MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), the card marks the return of ESPN to boxing, adding further spotlight to his comments. That likely explains his assessment of the Mayweather-Pacquiao situation.

Imago August 10, 2017 – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. attends a media day at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather Jr. will fight Connor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on August 26. Boxing 2017: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Media Day – ZUMAj106 20170810_zap_j106_007 Copyright: xJoelxAngelxJuarezx

While his career as a fighter may have stalled, marked by new deals, including the ones with Sky Sports and ESPN, Paul’s promotional venture is experiencing exponential growth. In that context, seeing a boxing great like Floyd Mayweather become a catalyst for contractual confusion and face increased scrutiny presents a conflicting narrative.

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As negotiations continue, latest reports indicate the two sides have a deadline to finalize the agreements. However, the 50-0 star potentially facing a $100 million lawsuit for breach of contract adds another layer of pressure to the already uncertain fight.

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Floyd Mayweather’s rematch stance raises legal and contractual concerns

While it remains unconfirmed, the reported figure surfaced as accounts indicated that Netflix, which is organizing Mayweather-Pacquiao II at the Sphere, could contemplate a financial penalty against the unbeaten former world champion, raising the stakes from a business standpoint.

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Reportedly, the agreement for the rematch between the two out-of-retirement legends stipulated that it would be a proper professional bout, reinforcing expectations of a sanctioned contest. But Mayweather’s much-publicized statements, claiming that it’s an exhibition, have complicated the situation and sharpened the central conflict over the fight’s nature.

Speaking about the case, former title holder and now Pro Box analyst Chris Algieri offered key insight into the disagreement, noting that Jas Mathur, the CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, had confirmed to BoxingScene that Mayweather vs. Pacquiao will be a real professional fight.

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“Which makes sense because Netflix got behind it, and I would assume that they would not want an exhibition,” Algieri stated. “It’s a huge aspect of the sport, and this kind of fight is going to generate a ton of money. So yeah, there’s a disagreement in terms of whether this is a real fight or an exhibition, but really, that’s really falling on the side of Mayweather since apparently he already signed the contracts, the deal was already done, he took some advances, apparently, on the actual agreed-upon terms of the contract, and now there’s a little bit of confusion.”

Amid criticism from Jake Paul and others, former champion Paulie Malignaggi, however, presented an alternative angle to the narrative. Speaking on the Pro Box show, he suggested Mayweather speaking about the rematch could be part of a script to sell the fight. It’s logical that he would have taken due note of the contract regulations.

So, to ensure the meeting with Pacquiao in September becomes another major commercial success, by sparking controversy around the nature of the fight, Mayweather appears to be building hype.

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“I think Mayweather probably wants to fight right now,” expressing hopes Malignaggi said. “I mean, Mayweather wants to fight and probably has to fight right now. Pacquiao seems to want to and have to as well. In one way or another, I think it’s going to get straightened out.”