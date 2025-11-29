Jake Paul Sparring With Jared Anderson and Other Pro Boxers Has Fans Demanding Proof Ahead of Anthony Joshua Boxing Match

With only twenty days left, the boxing world is waiting to see whether Jake Paul has what it takes to stop or at least go the distance with a still-active former heavyweight champion. If he manages the feat, the lingering doubts that have followed the former Disney star, particularly the criticism that he mainly fights retired or semi-retired opponents, will likely fade. And to erase those doubts, Paul appears to be leaving no stone unturned.

In the lead-up to the now-canceled Gervonta Davis fight, Jake Paul reportedly sparred with lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. Continuing that trend, he has now brought in help from top-tier heavyweights, including Jared Anderson, Frank Sanchez, and Lawrence Okolie. However, if he expected praise for his full-throttle preparation to stop Anthony Joshua, Paul may be in for a letdown.

Jake Paul enlists heavyweight monsters to prep for Anthony Joshua

Photos showing Jake Paul standing alongside Anderson, Sanchez, and Okolie failed to convince fans, it seems. Ring Magazine shared the images on Instagram. “Jake Paul sparring in the gym with heavyweights Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson, Frank Sanchez, and Lawrence Okolie to prepare for his fight against Anthony Joshua next month 👀,” the message read.

With Sanchez, Paul, and Okolie wearing full gloves, the caption on the photo read, “Good rounds today.” In a way it makes sense. With one of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing in front of him, Jake Paul will need to give everything he has.

Okolie, now the WBC Silver heavyweight champion, is coming off a unanimous win over Kevin Lerena. Anderson returned to the win column this year after last year’s devastating loss to Martin Bakole. He is now reportedly set to face Frank Sanchez. The Cuban heavyweight suffered a seventh-round KO loss to Agit Kabayel last May. However, like Anderson, he bounced back in February with a victory over Ramon Olivas Echeverria.

The photo sparked a wave of jibes. Let’s take a look at a few.

Skeptical fans: Jake Paul must prove his sparring credibility

One fan found Okolie’s stance particularly amusing. “Okolie for sure reporting back 😂,” they said. Standing with his feet shoulder-width apart and his hands in front, the WBC’s No. 1 contender looked as if he were at attention, waiting for his next command.

The show of training partners failed to impress another fan, though. They remarked, “Got absolutely no chance; could have Muhammad Ali and sparring partner 😂😂.” Reportedly AJ now trains alongside Team Usyk. So many fans doubt that even high-level sparring will make a difference for Paul.

The jokes continued. For some, photos were not enough. They wanted proof. “Are they sparring on 1 leg or with their hands tied behind their back? Please show some footage of this so-called sparring,” said one. But that’s a tall order. Sparring videos tend to get “leaked,’ not ‘shared,’ pun intended.

Not all the comments, however, were aimed at tearing Paul down. A growing number of fans have come to appreciate the YouTuber-turned-fighter’s marketing savvy and his ability to create blockbuster events. “Well, as much as we can hate, we have to admit he built the drama, sold the venue, created the chance, and took it. Paid or not, arranged or not, it is a good show…. “Don’t like the guys, but I respect the businessman; he did it,” one fan remarked. With the fight set to air on Netflix, Paul’s drawing power is undeniable.

Some fans, moving off-topic, pointed out an odd detail: “Aren’t Jared Anderson and Sanchez supposed to fight?” Indeed, multiple reports confirm that Anderson and Sanchez are slated for a title eliminator bout to challenge Oleksandr Usyk.

That makes it even more surprising. Two potential rivals sparring together for a common purpose. After all, ring rivals usually prefer to keep their techniques close to the chest.

Still, Paul’s commitment as he prepares for what many deem the toughest test of his five-year-long boxing career appears impressive. Even if he loses, sparring with established heavyweights and contenders will almost certainly elevate his skills. It’s a benefit he’ll carry into future fights.

