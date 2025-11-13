Jake Paul Splits Boxing Fandom Into Two as Anthony Joshua Rumored for Netflix Fight in December

He was slated to box lightweight boxer Gervonta Davis. But following Davis’ lawsuit, Jake Paul and his promotion have dropped the fight. Now, the Problem Child seems to be planning to box heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua. That’s a big leap, even by Jake Paul’s standards. But as it appears, that’s exactly what the YouTuber-turned-boxer intends to do. Never one to shy away from shocking mere mortals, the Cleveland native is reportedly closing in on a deal with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This latest development comes in the wake of the Gervonta Davis setback.

Jake Paul and his team had already hinted at a December return. But the daily puzzle over who he would fight next dominated mainstream headlines for days after they released an official statement on the Tank Davis matchup. The names of Ryan Garcia, Anthony Joshua, Nate Diaz, and Francis Ngannou circulated, along with a few intriguing callouts. However, it looks like AJ could be the likely winner in that race. It didn’t take long before fans took to their keyboards to spell out their emotions.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua on the horizon

Ring Magazine’s post made it clear: “Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are finalizing a deal for a heavyweight fight on Netflix in December in Miami, sources tell The Ring’s Mike Coppinger.” It added, “Paul steps up to fight the former heavyweight champion after his exhibition with Gervonta Davis was cancelled.”

To set the record straight, Jake Paul had already called out Anthony Joshua months earlier. “I want to fight Anthony Joshua exclusively because I know I will beat Anthony Joshua,” he said on his podcast, claiming the former champion lacks skill and doesn’t have a strong chin.

Perhaps Paul’s confidence stems from the devastating loss AJ suffered at the hands of Daniel Dubois last September. That fifth-round knockout put the brakes on Joshua’s comeback to the heavyweight major leagues. Later, elbow surgery sidelined him further.

Let’s take a look at how some fans reacted after the reports surfaced.

Internet melts down over Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua reports

The possibility of this fight taking place got the fans excited. Most of them seem to be favoring Joshua to knock out the Problem Child. One fan seemed quite certain about the outcome: “AJ putting bro to bed.” Though Joshua has faced challenges in his career, he remains an active fighter, unlike 58-year-old Mike Tyson. His chin may raise questions, but the power in his punches hasn’t waned. Just take a look at what happened to Ngannou.

“Best thing for AJ at this stage, a tune-up that sells numbers,” said another. Maybe the fight could actually do some good for the English heavyweight. He needs a bout that can breathe new life into a career fast approaching its twilight. A blockbuster win could put him back on the map.

It’s unclear whether they were mocking or applauding Jake Paul, but one user wrote, “👏 For Jake if he actually steps in the ring with AJ. Brave, brave man 😂.” If the comment was sincere, a few might agree. Standing opposite a heavy hitter like AJ takes courage for anyone.

Others didn’t share the same enthusiasm. “This has to be the absolute rock bottom of AJ’s career; that’s actually sad to see,” said another fan. After watching him win Olympic gold and unify the heavyweight division, it’s hard for some to see Joshua step into the ring with a former Disney star.

However, one user wanted AJ to flip the script: “@anthonyjoshua don’t let the money mess up ya legacy my brotha! Go get this KO, and then one more fight after to show them that you’re one of the greatest of our time!” If Joshua beats Jake Paul and then stages one final comeback to the heavyweight elite, his legacy could reach an entirely new level.

Many fans believe a fight against AJ is a much better matchup than the one with Tank.

Maybe time will decide where Anthony Joshua’s legacy truly stands. For now, fans will have to wait and watch how things unfold. Whether it turns out to be a full-fledged professional bout remains to be seen.

Would you like to watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua?