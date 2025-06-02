Jake Paul Sums Up His Feelings Towards Claressa Shields Who Accused Him of Disrespecting Her Worth

While Jake Paul is completely focused on his upcoming fight, there’s one thing that’s never off his or his team’s radar: the objective to elevate women’s boxing. On July 11, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is going to stage one of the biggest cards in recent times at the historic Madison Square Garden. Headlined by the Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor trilogy, it features a never-before-seen all-women’s undercard. But two weeks later, far away from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple, in the Motor City, Detroit, Claressa Shields will defend her title against Lani Daniels.

It’s been a while since fans witnessed a heated back-and-forth between Shields and Amanda Serrano and later Shields and Alycia Baumgardner. The banter follows the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s earlier callout to Jake Paul after he’d beaten Mike Tyson in Texas. So, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Flint-born three-division undisputed champion spilled the tea on her famous feud with the MVP team. She slammed the team for disrespecting and undermining her legacy. But when his turn came to explain things, Jake Paul interestingly sang a different tune.

Jake Paul: No matter the beef, the grind comes first

The discussion with TMZ Sports had zeroed in on Most Valuable Promotions’ upcoming event in New York and legend Holly Holm’s induction. When the reporter probed for instances when well-known names in women’s boxing had approached him and the team, Jake Paul replied, “For sure, and you know we’ve signed five out of the top 10 pound-for-pound women’s fighters already, and I think there’s more on that list uh reaching out.” So, the reporter promptly asked, “Would you sign Claressa Shields? I know she’s had some things to say over the years about you. Would you sign Claressa?” The Ohioan explained that he’s quite open to discussing things with Claressa Shields. As a person, he doesn’t hold any ‘grudges.’

He added, “Business is business. I find some of what she says entertaining. I love sh*t talk as well, and we can make some super fights with Claressa Shields, honestly, and we have some of the biggest names of people on our roster that she would be able to fight, so it could make sense.”

So there it goes. Prioritizing business over his personal feelings, Jake Paul appears receptive to Claressa Shields joining his team.

Claressa Shields: The disrespect is out of line

But it’s something the multi-division champion seems to have a problem with. “They’re disrespectful,” she responded, with Ariel Helwani checking for her reservations about joining the MVP roster. Spilling the beans on the differences with Amanda Serrano and MVP, Shields later spoke about an offer. She said, “They offered me some money to fight on the July card. Yep, um, I think it was co-main against Shadasia. But the money was nowhere near what I make.”

Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest women boxers of all time, Claressa Shields felt it was disrespectful. Expressing her frustration, she pointed at an apparent contradiction. “How do you want to work with somebody and you want to be cool with somebody, but y’all don’t even be respectful of who they are?” Shields questioned.

Perhaps one day both sides will be able to sit together, understand each other’s concerns, and work out their differences. Boxing is, after all, collaboration.

