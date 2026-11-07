Jake Paul Tears Into California’s Governor Gavin Newsom Over Water and Fire Failures

“Fix your home first, before you take care of the nation.” Jake Paul has a message for Gavin Newsom. The California governor recently told CBS News Sunday Morning that he would consider a presidential run after the midterm elections. However, he may want to take note of Paul’s remarks, as they threaten to expose a few cracks in his home state’s image.

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“All right, let’s get into the sh*t talk,” Paul said on his YouTube channel. “Gavin Newsom hits me—’ Our tax dollars are hard at work.’ Listen, buddy. 10-8 round. You just got submitted. Gavin, you have the highest income tax rate in the country, and the hydrants still ran dry.

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“Talk to me about tax dollars when the water works, Gavin. And this guy’s on TV like trying to act like Trump with his movements. You’re not Trump, buddy. Gavin Newsom made a deal to put the water to save some fish instead of his own people and the homes of Los Angeles.

“Gavin, don’t ever tweet me again, you bit**h. And dude, I swear to God, these old people pissed me off. And I guarantee you, it wasn’t even him tweeting. It was probably someone on his team. And that person is probably fired now. Gavin couldn’t run a fire hydrant. Now he’s trying to run the country. Oh lord, if he runs for president.”

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The latest exchange followed comments Newsom made in early October. Ahead of the midterm elections, Paul joined President Trump at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio. Reacting to Fox News footage of Paul and Trump boarding Air Force One, Newsom taunted, “Our tax dollars are hard at work.”

However, the friction between the Cleveland native and the California governor dates back several months ago.

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A dispute erupted after Paul publicly called for a boycott of the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny. Paul labeled the Puerto Rican rapper “an American citizen performing who publicly hates America.” His remarks drew intense scrutiny, with many taking a strong exception to Paul’s comments.

Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 2: Jake Paul interacts with media during the Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages Matt Davies/SPP-Px Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor: Press Conference PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA

Joining the critics, a message from Newsom’s press office read, “He’s such a little MAGA snowflake.”

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Newsom is not the only political figure Paul has criticized over the years.

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In October 2024, while backing Trump for president, Paul reportedly questioned Kamala Harris’s record as vice president and challenged the Democrat’s performance in government. His political involvement continued in 2026. At the Youngstown rally, Paul reportedly criticized the political left and urged support for GOP candidates.

Jake Paul: Making noise beyond the boxing ring

In a social media video endorsing Vivek Ramaswamy’s gubernatorial bid, Paul also accused his opponents of spreading lies.

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He also took aim at New York City’s political identity. During an August 2024 event alongside Mike Tyson, Paul lashed out at the audience, describing the city as a “dumba** Democratic city.”

Beyond Paul’s criticism of Newsom, several political and local figures have questioned California’s water policies and firefighting infrastructure, particularly following the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfire.

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Donald Trump repeatedly questioned the state’s water-allocation practices, arguing that environmental restrictions prevented supplies from reaching communities, farms, and areas battling fire. Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso also criticized local authorities over inadequate water pressure and infrastructure limitations during the emergency.

Away from his exchange with Newsom, Paul is preparing for his comeback fight.

Last week, Paul and his team revealed that he will return to the ring on December 24, 2026. He will face MMA fighter Cédric Doumbé in an eight-rounder cruiserweight bout at the Coca-Cola Arena.