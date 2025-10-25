Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Struggles to Sell Tickets Weeks Away From Boxing Match

“I’m flying in and destroying Gerv,” or “Welcome to the jungle.” These are just some of the messages Jake Paul posts on X. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, now a cruiserweight contender, is gearing up for a clash with lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Well, it’s an exhibition. To distinguish the ten-round non-professional format, now dubbed a ‘hybrid-pro,’ Paul has been hyping it up as he usually does with his matchups. He even broke new ground by releasing a KO bonus, removing any notion of a friendly fight.

But despite beating the drum, the fight at the Kaseya Center appears to be falling short of expectations. As the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The latest figures, purportedly showing the number of tickets sold for the November 14 Netflix-MVP card, suggest fans aren’t as enthused by the Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis bout—a stark contrast to the duo’s previous fights, which reportedly broke gate records.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: Early ticket trouble or calm before the surge?

The boxing ticket account @BoxingTixs shared a few details about the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight on X. “MVP Presents: Jake vs. Tank. Fri • Nov 14, 2025 • 5:00 PM, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL. Since Oct 4th, Tickets Listed: 6255 (📉 by 759), Value of Listed: $3,859,330 (📉 by $2,243,910).”

Basically, it listed cumulative data from October 4th onwards. It indicates that 6,255 tickets are currently available for resale on secondary markets, valued at around $3.86 million. However, the numbers have dropped by 759 tickets, a decrease of $2.24 million in value since the last update. It means ticket prices have fallen significantly.

According to trade pundits, such a drop often occurs when sellers lower prices aggressively to move tickets. Some plausible reasons include lower demand and fewer fans willing to pay premium prices. Or, the market adjusts closer to the event date, with sellers cutting prices if tickets aren’t selling.

The reactions from a few followers underscored the sentiment.

The Gate Kings: Paul and Tank

If one wrote, “Wow, those are struggling,” then another minced no words, saying, “Those clowns and the event in 3 weeks 🤡.” Still, it’s too early to draw conclusions. The fight may have solid interest, but not the kind of full-blown frenzy seen in previous bouts.

On the bright side, fewer tickets listed but lower prices could be a good opportunity for fans to grab seats cheaper than face value.

For context, last November, Jake Paul fought Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium. While the Netflix-streamed bout reached over 60 million viewers, the gate revenue cemented Paul’s status as one of modern boxing’s biggest draws. Nearly 72,000 spectators generated $18,117,072 in revenue, breaking the venue’s record for the highest-grossing combat sports gate.

His next fight at the Honda Center, against former champion Julio Cesar Chavez, also performed well, generating $1.57 million. The highest gate for the California-based venue. Gervonta Davis hasn’t been far behind. His March 1 bout against Lamont Roach Jr. broke a Barclays Center record, drawing over 16,000 spectators and raising more than $6.5 million in gate revenue.

Considering these recent feats, the latest ticket numbers for Paul vs. Davis may concern some observers. However, as fight night approaches, curiosity may surge, potentially boosting sales.

