Jake Paul Warned of ‘Horrific’ Fate by Insider Over Anthony Joshua Aspirations

The buzz surrounding a potential fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua has steadily gained traction in the headlines. It’s a matchup that has certainly raised eyebrows. One is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who has primarily competed as a cruiserweight. The other, a former unified heavyweight champion. Months ago, Paul shocked the boxing world by calling out Joshua. His intentions became clearer in a post-fight rant after the Chavez Jr. bout, where he once again mentioned the Briton’s name. Following his humiliating loss to Daniel Dubois, Joshua has been inactive and is currently recovering from elbow surgery.

Talks of Anthony Joshua’s comeback fight have been circulating for some time, and the buzz has reignited speculation about a potential matchup with boxing’s ‘Problem Child.’ Unsurprisingly, the idea has drawn plenty of criticism, and with good reason. According to available reports, both camps suggest that discussions are progressing positively. However, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes the fight would only end one way. A view many skeptics have already echoed.

‘Pro Boxing Fans’ shared Eddie Hearn’s comments in an Instagram post. Anticipating a rough night for Jake Paul, the English promoter is reported to have said: “I expect AJ to go in there and spark him bad. This is a straightforward night at the office. I think this is a horrific beatdown of epic proportions.”

So three days ago, ‘Ring Magazine’ shared a post revealing that Eddie Hearn had spoken with Jake Paul’s close associate and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian. “This is very real. I had a good chat for about an hour with Nakisa [last week], and now I believe they want the fight; I really do… If I had to rate that chance, I would say it’s 50/50… If they really want it, it will happen.”

During an interview with ‘Sky Sports,’ Nakisa Bidarian echoed similar sentiments. Expressing his optimism, he said a fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua could be of ‘biblical’ proportions. Such a bout, he added, could have a lasting impact on the boxing landscape, before hinting at a potential showdown in 2026.

However, in comparison to Eddie Hearn’s confidence, a few still remain skeptical.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul: Let’s not even go there

Calling Jake Paul ‘an area-level fighter,’ noted journalist Gareth A. Davies highlighted a glaring concern. The Ohioan would be stepping in against a powerful heavy hitter. One who even appeared to trouble the highly skilled Oleksandr Usyk during their rematch in 2022. “I’m almost in disbelief at the thought of… When you close your eyes, then open them again, and think about them in a ring together, it just doesn’t seem safe,” Davies told ‘The Stomping Ground.‘ “It’s not a safe fight for Jake Paul. Um, it’s a very dangerous fight for him physically. Um, and I don’t think it should be licensed by anyone,” he added.

But then there’s the Turki Alalshikh way of looking at things. Though initially tense, the terms between the Riyadh Season head and Jake Paul seem to have undergone some change, as recent reports suggest. According to Alalshikh, a fight with Anthony Joshua could be a potential solution to the ‘Jake Paul puzzle.’

“Let me explain it to you. Joshua against Jake Paul; if Joshua destroys him, the headache of Jake Paul will go from my mind. If Jake Paul wins, I will know that Joshua is finished and Jake Paul deserves to be ranked and deserves to have a future in boxing. Right?” Turki Alalshikh concluded before adding, “Jake Paul accepted. Now next week I will talk with Joshua about it.”

For now, the potential matchup remains up in the air, and fans will have to stay tuned until a clearer picture emerges.

