James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan Reveals “Magnificent” Gift Muhammad Ali Personally Gave Him

Boxing and Muhammad Ali have become synonymous. Sans ‘The Greatest,’ a discussion about the sport remains unthinkable. It’s been over 9 years since Ali left the world. Still recalled with relish, as if it happened just yesterday, his life, stories, and anecdotes remain fresh in people’s memories. Just a month ago, the boxing world celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of ‘Thrilla in Manila.’ Yet, it seems there are tales about Ali, known only to a select few. They need to be told so that generations continue to learn about the 20th century’s greatest sportsman.

One such incident came up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn rematch headlined a stacked Matchroom-BOXXER card. While the two scions of the boxing families scripted the concluding chapter of their generational rivalry, a dazzling array of stars, celebrities, and boxing royalty kept fans and paparazzi busy as they arrived at the venue. Heads turned when Pierce Brosnan appeared. Later, while speaking to a reporter, he expressed his love for the sport. But it didn’t take long before the James Bond actor revealed an unknown episode from his personal life involving none other than Muhammad Ali.

The moment Muhammad Ali presented Pierce Brosnan with a piece of history

Recalling his days growing up in his home country, Ireland, Brosnan shared how he and friends used to watch Ali’s fights. At the time he was still known as Cassius Clay. Many years later, however, he received an opportunity to meet the great man. The meeting took place in Dublin. Someone came up to him and checked if he would like to meet Ali. “I said, yes,” Brosnan stated. Sadly, it was around the time when Ali was not keeping well.

“He was drawing on the tablecloth,” the James Bond star stated, adding, “I looked at it, and it was this little stick figure of Muhammad Ali and Foreman.” And like any fan, he felt the urge to have the memorabilia. He asked his associate if he could have Ali’s drawing.

Brosnan fondly remembered, “And when I came back, this tiny stick figures with a speech bubble coming out of Muhammad Ali and Foreman stretched out. And it was all this pointillism. Anyway, I rolled it up. took it home.” The piece was stained by Guinness and other things. Still, to him it was priceless.

Brosnan later got the picture, which was signed by Ali, placed in a beautiful frame. “This is a magnificent piece of art by a magnificent human,” he said.

Muhammad Ali’s historical connection to Ireland

Most of the diehards are well aware of Muhammad Ali’s association with Ireland. Back in June 1972, a year after suffering his first professional loss to Joe Frazier, Ali went on a winning streak that saw him secure victory over Buster Mathis, Jimmy Ellis, and George Chuvalo.

Less than a month after he knocked out Jerry Quarry, Ali left for Ireland. At Dublin’s Croke Park, he faced longtime sparring partner Alvin ‘Blue’ Lewis. The fight ended in an eleventh-round TKO loss for Lewis.

Thirty years later, in 2003, Ali returned to Croke Park alongside US Special Olympics team members.

One of the most fascinating facts is that Muhammad Ali’s ancestral roots lie in Ireland. His great-grandfather, Abe Grady, came from Ennis in County Clare. Later he migrated to Kentucky in the United States. In 2009, Ennis honored Ali as an honorary freeman of the town. Reportedly, over 10,000 people gathered to watch him receive the inaugural honor.

