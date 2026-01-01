Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs. Alfredo Cruz Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

A Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) card kicks off 2026’s boxing calendar tomorrow. The DAZN-streamed card at San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente is headlined by icon Amanda Serrano, who defends her featherweight title against last-minute replacement Reina Tellez. While eagerly waiting for the main event, fans will witness an array of exciting fights set to unfold on the preliminary and main cards. One of the most anticipated bouts on the show appears to be the ten-round fight between Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro and Alfredo Cruz.

Fans are rooting for young Rivera-Pizarro, who is managed by none other than Amanda Serrano and Jordan Maldonado. Considering he stands seventh in the WBA’s featherweight rankings, many deem the all-Puerto Rican clash critical for Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro. A win over a formidable and experienced veteran like Alfredo Cruz could spark momentum for the 24-year-old from Ponce, Puerto Rico. But how he is going to accomplish that remains the big question. Ahead of this thriller, let’s go through a few details that could determine the outcome of the main-card fight.

Predicting Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs. Alfredo Cruz: Who has better stats and a record?

An amateur standout who made his professional debut just three years ago, Rivera-Pizarro has yet to face defeat in the paid ranks. Out of the 13 professional bouts he has participated in, seven ended via early stoppage, giving him a respectable strike rate of 54%.

His opponent from the capital, San Juan, boasts a similar record. However, he kicked off his professional career seven years ago, in 2018. While he has won 10 of his 13 fights, he has lost three, two of which came by knockout. With half of his victories claimed through knockouts, 28-year-old Alfredo Cruz records a 50% KO rate.

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs. Alfredo Cruz: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While Cruz’s reach details are not available, what we do know is that at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters), he stands three inches taller than Rivera-Pizarro, who measures 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters) in height. Additionally, Cruz has a wingspan extending 68.5 inches (174 centimeters).

In his most recent fight against Daniel Bailey, Jan Paul Rivera weighed 127.2 pounds. Cruz, on the other hand, tipped the scale at 127 pounds when he faced Carlos Arrieta two months ago.

Fight prediction

Sentiment currently rides overwhelmingly in young Rivera-Pizarro’s favor. An unbeaten record and youth both appear to be working to his advantage. While he secured a win against Arrieta, Cruz has endured a spate of bad luck in recent years. Since 2022, with one fight ending in a draw, he has won only three of the seven bouts he has contested.

Aggressive, powerful, and fast, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro applies pressure behind sharp combinations and a dominant right hand. An orthodox puncher with good balance, he slips punches effectively. Landing heavy hooks, he attacks the body to create openings and force stoppages.

Cruz can be expected to use his long-range, probing jab. Combined with sharp counterpunches, he often relies on feints and shifts to disrupt his opponents’ rhythm.

Overall, expect a thriller set to give fans an edge-of-the-seat experience.