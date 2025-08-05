Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Receives “Rude Awakening” Warning After “Spoon Fed” Allegations

Anyone looking back at Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis‘ career might be in for a surprise. Two years ago, he called out Terence Crawford. The newly crowned undisputed champion ignored him in favor of a rematch with Spence Jr. So Ennis was elevated to full champion status. But it earned him the unwanted label of an ’email champion.’ Still, Ennis persevered. After a series of title defenses, he cemented his position as the preeminent force in the 147-pound division by demolishing the much-hyped Eimantas Stanionis in April of this year.

But ever since then, the Philadelphian, who hopes to carry on his hometown’s proud boxing tradition, has been caught in a swirl of criticism and speculation. Many blame him for avoiding some big names, including Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Teofimo Lopez. In June, he announced a move to 154 pounds after vacating his welterweight titles. However, skeptics believe the decision could potentially backfire. Boxing insider Rick Glaser was particularly scathing in his criticism, pointing to how Ennis’s career trajectory has veered off course in recent months.

The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYBHOF) inductee shared an unfiltered opinion he received from a trusted source familiar with the inner workings of the boxing world. “A real Boxing guy told me, “Boots Ennis is so babied, it’s crazy; he’s spoon–fed,” Glaser wrote in a tweet.

Ennis has yet to face a truly dangerous opponent, especially at 154 pounds. But when that moment comes, he might struggle. A top-tier, motivated fight will expose him. “Wait till he fights someone that’s coming to win & punches back at 154,” Glaser noted. “Then we’ll find out what Boots is about. It’ll be a rude awakening; he’ll need to learn how to pick himself up off the canvas.”

Rick Glaser’s criticism comes in the wake of another report suggesting that light middleweight contenders Josh Kelly, Charles Conwell, and Andreas Katzourakis, as well as welterweight Rashidi Ellis, have reportedly received offers ‘to fight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis next.’

Several users who came across the update felt that Ennis might be eyeing a tune-up fight before taking the next big step.

Jaron Ennis: On the rise or heading for a reality check?

Perhaps the entire narrative warrants closer introspection before jumping to conclusions. After Stanionis, one major hurdle remained for Ennis: Brian Norman Jr., the heavy hitter from Georgia. Reportedly, due to financial disagreements, he’d previously turned down an offer to fight Ennis. He’s now slated for a high-profile showdown against Devin Haney.

That left Mario Barrios as the only remaining name on the championship roster. However, the San Antonio-born titleholder chose to try his luck with the fight against Manny Pacquiao. As a result, the most feasible option left for Ennis was to move up a division.

But from the looks of it, the 154-pound division may be boxing’s most stacked weight class. The likes of Bakhram Murtazaliev, Sebastian Fundora, Xander Zayas, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. hold down the fort. So Boots is basically staring at a daunting mountain to climb.

So, the most practical solution appears to be a tune-up bout against a top-ranked contender. No one questions Boots’ skill set. The Stanionis fight erased any lingering doubts about his power. A matchup against a ranked opponent would give him the necessary feedback before he calls out a big name.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Rick Glaser’s criticism is justified?