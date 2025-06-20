Jaron Ennis’ Concerning Truth Behind 154Lbs Move Revealed for the First Time

So it’s final: Jaron Ennis has decided to move up a division. Two months ago, at the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Boots pummeled Eimantas Stanionis into a corner retirement. As the new unified champion, he was just two belts short of the welterweight’s undisputed title. Now, Mario Barrios is tied up with the Pacquiao fight. So Brian Norman Jr. remained the only champion around the corner.

Yesterday, the Georgian cemented his place with a classic fifth KO win over Jin Sasaki. So, a natural line of thought would suggest a mega showdown between Ennis and Norman Jr. However, before the idea could even gain some favor, reports about Ennis’s 154-lb. move emerged. He will now fight in one of boxing’s most talented and stacked divisions. The news took everyone by surprise. So lest speculations over the reasons heat up, Ennis decided it was high time everyone heard his side of the story.

Why Jaron Ennis couldn’t wait any longer to leave 147 behind

In an exclusive with YSM Sports Media, Boots Ennis revealed the reasons for taking such a major career decision. According to him, fans have wanted this move for a while and felt he was overdue to step up. He has been fighting at welterweight for nearly a decade, and the weight cut took a toll. Ennis considered staying at 147 pounds to chase the undisputed status. However, delays from other champions, who were taking fights in between, made him pivot. He didn’t want to waste his prime years while others stalled unifications. The reporter pointed at his promoter’s recent remarks. “Eddie Hearn spoke about a situation with your doctor, and they said that you were underperforming. Is that why you wanted to run them all in a straight line very quickly?” Jaron Ennis acknowledged. It was one of the reasons. However, given that he will turn 28 on June 26, time is not a friend he can rely on.

As far as the physical part is concerned, he revealed, “Sucking all the way down to, you know, 47, I feel like it’s just, you know, kind of like a lot, and, uh, even with the nutritionist, you know, like, we got blood work and stuff done and things like that just to see, you know, like, what I’m missing and what I need.”

So his doctor and nutritionist told him he was underperforming at welterweight. He had been operating at 30–40% of his actual capacity due to the weight cuts. “So that took a consideration, you know, as well, you know, and so it was a lot of things. I just, like I just said before, it’s just for time, you know. I—it’s time to move up,” Ennis said.

Among the many rumors, there have been talks that Jaron Ennis avoided a potential face-off with Teofimo Lopez. However, one shouldn’t ignore the place Boots would call home for the next few months, if not years.

A new stomping ground

Despite Terence Crawford now focusing on the Canelo fight, the light middleweight division boasts a solid roster. Bakhram Murtazaliev, Sebastian Fundora, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. currently rule the roost. Not to forget, the division retains a second rung of promising contenders like Erickson Lubin, Xander Zayas, and Serhii Bohachuk.

So once he relinquishes his WBA and IBF titles, it remains to be seen whether Jaron Ennis jumps the queue for a direct clash with either Murtazaliev or interim champion Yoenis Tellez. A matchup against Ortiz Jr. still remains one of the most anticipated clashes.

In previous discussions, Terence Crawford hinted at a 154 lbs comeback after the Canelo fight. He has some unfinished business to take care of. So with Ennis joining the ranks, fans might get to see a clash they missed in the welterweight.

Fans should stay tuned. If not weeks, the coming months might reveal which way Jaron Ennis’ career trajectory heads.

