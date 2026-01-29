Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

After a 17-month layoff and a string of canceled bouts, including one against WBO champion Fabio Wardley, Jarrell Miller will finally get an opportunity to trade punches with someone. The former NABO and NABA heavyweight title holder faces Nigeria-born heavyweight fighter Kingsley Ibeh on the main card of the Ring VI card headlined by the championship fight between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson.

For Miller, who turns 38 this July and whose career remains a tale of missed opportunities, it could be the trump card to get back in the changing landscape of the heavyweight division. However, Ibeh, who hasn’t lost a fight since 2021 and comes with a game plan of his own, may not be the pushover Miller anticipates. So who enjoys the proverbial upper hand? The more experienced Miller or the powerful Ibeh? Here’s a short breakdown of their fight with some factors that could play a role.

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh: Who has better stats and a record?

In a formidable matchup, Miller could be relying on his vast experience to get back into the win column. A professional fighter since 2009, his career, however, has been marred by controversies and long breaks. Yet the experience he gained in the 28 bouts, in which he faced world champions like Daniel Dubois and Andy Ruiz Jr., should help him squeeze past Ibeh’s challenge.

Unlike Miller, who has only 1 loss – at the hand of Dubois – on his record, Ibeh suffered two defeats, with one, his first, having been inflicted by UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Where the 32-year-old heavyweight could pose a problem for Miller is sheer power. With nearly 88% of his 16 wins secured inside the distance, Ibeh boasts a better knockout-to-win rate than Miller, who records an 85% strike rate (22 KOs out of 26 wins).

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Both Miller and Ibeh match evenly with a height measuring 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimeters). However, the Nigerian-American heavyweight seems to enjoy a reach advantage. With a wingspan spanning 80 inches (203 centimeters), he edges past Miller’s 78-inch (198-centimeter) reach by 2 inches.

Miller’s last fight against former champion Andy Ruiz took place 17 months ago. Ahead of the bout, he recorded 305.6 pounds during the final weigh-ins. In comparison, Ibeh, weighing much lighter at 288.3 pounds, faced Gerald Washington this past September.

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh: Fight prediction and style breakdown

Controversies, long absences, the knockout loss to Dubois, or the tightly contested draw against Ruiz haven’t reduced Miller’s prospects. Most accounts project him as a heavy favorite to win the 10-round fight at Madison Square Garden. Miller and Ibeh match each other in power. Moreover, unlike the Brooklynite, Ibeh’s last setback occurred four years ago, when Jared Anderson knocked him out with an overhand right-left hook.

So what is the most plausible reason behind the tilt? It appears Miller’s exposure to world-class events, where he faced some of the most recognized names, gives him a clear edge. Barring a few exceptions, most of the opponents Ibeh has faced thus far are unheralded fighters.

A forward-moving fighter with fast hands, Miller forces his opponents onto the ropes while maintaining a high punch rate. Despite his size and weight, he can get inside and fight in pockets by clinching and throwing uppercuts and hooks.

Ibeh could present a stylistic challenge for Miller. The Nigerian-born fighter prefers a patient approach to Miller’s swarming techniques. He likes to size up his opponents and then take time to look for openings to land clean punches.