Jeff Mayweather Reminds Evander Holyfield He “Will Never Be Considered Greater Than Mike Tyson”

Next Saturday, on June 28, the sport of boxing will observe the 28th anniversary of the most controversial fight night in its history: ‘The Bite Fight.‘ Four months after Evander Holyfield made his debut, on March 6, 1985, Mike Tyson entered the heavyweight scene. In the post-Muhammad Ali era, it took nearly a decade before the trajectories of the two boxing icons finally collided. And fight they did. Not once but twice. Only their rematch ended in the most dramatic and scandalous manner.

Interestingly, despite his infractions and complicated lifestyle, Tyson has always remained an all-time favorite. When asked to rate their top five greatest boxers, Iron Mike’s name invariably pops up. Holyfield, on the other hand, barely finds a mention. It continues to amaze both fans and pundits. While a few look for the causes, it seems Jeff Mayweather has an explanation.

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle was in a deep discussion with a reporter. The conversation began with Evander Holyfield’s contention. As a four-time heavyweight champion, his record surpasses Muhammad Ali’s. So Jeff Mayweather explained, “I guess he has a claim, but I think that still it’s a whole lot more than just winning the title with Muhammad Ali. Muhammad Ali was bigger than boxing.”

As the debate progressed, the reporter pointed out how most fans may not have Holyfield in their top five of boxing. So they asked Mayweather, “Where would you rank him?” The question forced the former super featherweight champion to confess, “The only thing I know about Holyfield, a heavyweight, was that he beat Mike Tyson; that’s it.”

The reporter nonetheless persisted. Did Mayweather consider Holyfield greater than Tyson? Jeff Mayweather replied, “Well, he will never be considered greater than Mike Tyson.” The reason was simple. As most fans know, by the time they clashed, plagued by personal problems, Tyson was already out of form. “So he won’t get no credit for that (wins),” Mayweather concluded.

Despite a stellar amateur career, which includes an Olympic bronze and then undisputed championships across two weight classes, Holyfield’s stature is still questioned.

The debate: Holyfield vs. Ali vs. Tyson

Months ago, Holyfield shocked everyone by claiming that he’s better than Ali. Stating, “I’m the only four-time heavyweight champion of the world, but they still talk about Ali when I broke his record,” Holyfield lamented, “How do you just cut somebody out of history?” during an interview with Radio Rahim.

Now, as far as Holyfield’s status vis-à-vis Ali goes, the debate is by and large settled. Ali was and still remains the greatest boxer in history. But the Mike Tyson comparison needs some serious consideration.

It was a mix of both personality and achievement that made Iron Mike a global phenomenon. Combined with his early stories of when he grew up in the rough neighborhoods of New York to his meteoric rise in a sport that urgently sought a replacement for Muhammad Ali, Tyson became the most recognized sports personality in the world. His ‘Baddest Man’ image added to the overall intrigue.

In contrast, Holyfield’s climb remained a low-key affair. Till he fought Tyson, barely anyone knew his name or that he was a two-weight champion.

Perhaps the comparison is pointless. Both Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson command immense respect and admiration among diehard fans who see a one-upmanship between the two as a pointless exercise.

What’s your take on Jeff Mayweather’s views on the Tyson-Holyfield debate?