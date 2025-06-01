Jermall Charlo Changes Tune on Caleb Plant Fight for Canelo Alvarez Payday

It’s hard to believe. A tune-up could wreck a big fight? In all likelihood, it has happened. At the Michelob ULTRA Arena, things moved quite the way everyone expected until the main event arrived. Curmel Moton, Yoenli Hernandez, and Jermall Charlo fought their way to comfortable victories. But the tables finally turned at the headliner. Delivering one of the upsets of the year, Jose Armando Resendiz defeated Caleb Plant by a split decision!

Ahead of the event, to most, Plant and Charlo’s matches were just a step short of an eventual clash; it’s been simmering since the infamous ‘slap-gate.’ So what happens now? Or rather, does it still pique interest among fans? Conflicting views have already trickled in from one of the stakeholders. If he was interested in an epic showdown with Plant earlier, following his sixth-round KO win over Thomas LaManna, Charlo now believes the grass might be much greener in Canelo‘s garden.

Jermall Charlo: Let’s check in with Canelo!

“Hopefully, I can get the Canelo fight,” during the post-fight presser, Jermall Charlo said. He stressed, “I’d rather fight Canelo than Plant at this point.” To set the record straight, till the time Canelo stepped in to face Jaime Munguia, rumors of a matchup with Jermall Charlo hung around. But it came to no avail, and Charlo was subsequently stripped of his middleweight title as well. Invariably, a reporter recalled the happenings and asked, “You talk about a missed opportunity for Caleb. He didn’t hold up his end of the bargain. You did. In 2023, you were close to getting the Canelo fight, but you weren’t ready. Why do you deserve it now, and what do you need to do to get it?”

June 29, 2022, Jersey, NJ, United States: Canelo Alvarez attends the Icons Series press conference in Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City.

So the Richmond resident clarified that he was actually ‘ready’ for the Canelo fight. However, it just wasn’t the ‘right time.’ Looking harder at the viability of the Canelo fight, he nevertheless understood, “I’m not tripping on, like, you know, the Canelo fight; if it happens, it happens; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” he explained. The underlying fact remains: he wants to be a super middleweight champion. It’s something he wants to achieve not only for himself but for his family as well.

But then, at the same time, it looks like the allure of a Caleb Plant fight hasn’t diminished either.

That said, vengeance is still mine to claim

Jermall Charlo was unabashed in his criticisms of the former super middleweight champion. “Caleb Plant dropped the ball; he looked out of shape,” he said before asserting, “He couldn’t have fought me tonight.” However, that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten what happened at the Crawford-Spence weigh-ins two years ago.

Boxing: Benavidez vs Plant Mar 25, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA David Benavidez and Caleb Plant box during their Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship boxing bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I want my lick back. I still want my lick back. I don’t care if you got the belt or not. We can make a belt. They can make a belt. Somebody make a belt. I want my lick back,” Charlo stressed. It’s shocking to see how an upset can upend the chessboard and throw everything into total disarray. Resendiz is the new interim super middleweight champion now. So a fight with Jermall Charlo might hold more appeal for some fans.

For the time being, Canelo has a tight schedule to follow. Beginning with the Crawford fight in September, he still has two more fights under the Riyadh Season agreement to deal with. So how a matchup with Charlo pans out is something many fans will be eager to see. What about a Jermall Charlo vs. Edgar Berlanga?

