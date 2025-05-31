Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

For a long time, it appeared as if Jermall Charlo‘s career was over for good. The current eighteen-month layoff follows a two-year break that ended with the Jose Benavidez Jr. bout in November 2023. However, the unbeaten fighter, who was stripped of his title last year, seems determined to put his career back on track. The day after tomorrow, on May 31, at Michelob Ultra Arena, Charlo will face WBC eleventh-ranked Thomas LaManna for a ten-round super middleweight battle.

The showdown features on a PBC-Amazon Prime card headlined by the Caleb Plant–Jose Armando Resendiz fight. Reportedly, Charlo and LaManna were supposed to face-off on the Gervonta Davis–Lamont Roach fight of March 1. However, as doubts over Charlo’s preparedness surged, the fight had to be postponed to its current date. So ahead of Jermall Charlo’s much-anticipated return, let’s take a look at how he fares in a toe-to-toe battle with his opponent.

Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna: Who Has the Edge in Stats, Records, and Size?

As far as records go, both Charlo and LaManna are ring veterans. Both have been fighting for over a decade. But that’s that. When it boils down to wins and losses and other statistical facets, the resumes diverge. For one, with 33 professional fights in his kitty, Hitman Charlo has yet to face a defeat. What’s more, 22 of his victories were secured via knockouts. Thus, with a 67% knockout-to-win rate, he enjoys a clear edge over Thomas LaManna, who, despite boasting a 45-fight record, has been through some setbacks. In three out of his 5 defeats, LaManna suffered a knockout. While one of his matches ended in a draw, the New Jersey native managed to stop eighteen of his opponents early in the fights, thus rendering a 46% KO rate.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: IBF junior middleweight champion Jermall Charlo poses after defeating Austin Trout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Charlo retained his title with a unanimous decision win. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

However, Thomas ‘Cornflake’ LaManna makes up for the resume shortfalls by leveraging some advantages in the physical department. Though sharing similar heights with Charlo – 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimeters) – LaManna appears to enjoy an edge in reach: 74 inches (188 centimeters) against Charlo’s 73.5 inches (187 centimeters).

In his last fight, against Noe Alejandro Lopez, Thomas LaManna weighed 169 pounds. Charlo, on the other hand, tipped the scales at 166.5 pounds when he fought Benavidez Jr.

Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna: Final Prediction

As far as the oddsmakers’ book is concerned, Jermall Charlo remains the heavy favorite. With nearly 87% chances of winning, he is expected to overwhelm the underdog Thomas LaManna (+650 odds).

The optimism has perhaps much to do with Charlo’s reputation and ring prowess. Though of late he has been through a rough patch, both within and without the ring, few question his technical skills. The Louisiana resident’s jabs continue to resonate among diehard fans. Concerns primarily stem on account of the breaks he took. Whether ring rust afflicts him?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒔 “𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆” 𝑳𝒂𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂 (@officialcornflakeboxing) Expand Post

Despite his losses, Thomas LaManna has been, in contrast, quite active. Though he fought only once last year, he made sure to step into the ring at least 3-4 times every year. Including the March fight against Alejandro Lopez, four of his recent fights ended in early stoppages.

So there’s a good chance he would carry a similar mindset when he meets Jermall Charlo. But the Hitman is unlike any opponent he has faced thus far. A win over Charlo could potentially elevate 33-year-old LaManna in the rankings as well as improve his chances for a title shot thereupon.

Perhaps more than LaManna, a victory holds more significance for Jermall Charlo. First, it may put him back in the top 15 standings. Secondly, with talks of a matchup against Caleb Plant looming, he will receive an opportunity to salvage not only his career but also his reputation.

Our prediction: Jermall Charlo wins by unanimous decision.

What about you? Between Charlo and LaManna, who’s your pick for the win on May 31?