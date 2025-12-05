Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs. Shane Mosley Jr. Stats & Prediction: Record, Age, Weight, Height, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Perhaps, deep down, Shane Mosley Jr. understands the odds he faces. Likening his situation to that of the great King David, he posted on Instagram: “When God wanted to make a king out of David, he didn’t bring him a crown; he brought him Goliath. Trust the process 🥊.” He needs every ounce of blessing he can get. The “Goliath,” Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr., or simply Jesus Ramos Jr., wants to make an example out of Shane Mosley’s son.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The two ranked contenders from the middleweight division will fight for the interim WBC title. The winner of the bout at the Frost Bank Center will likely face the reigning champion, Carlos Adames. While the stakes have been raised, the challenges differ greatly for each fighter. For Shane Mosley Jr., who turns 35 a week from now, a loss would mean a renewed struggle for a world title. For Jesus Ramos Jr., a win over a big name would further cement his championship claims. So, who has the better claim to victory tonight? Let’s look at some interesting details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicting Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Shane Mosley Jr.: Who has better stats and a record?

Largely fighting on the sidelines, Mosley Jr., who made his debut over a decade ago, suffered a few early setbacks. However, over time, and under the watchful eye of his legendary father, the Pomona, California-born middleweight secured wins over several well-recognized names. Commendably, as his four losses indicate, Mosley Jr. has never been stopped early in a fight – a record Jesus Ramos Jr. intends to break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 210BOXINGTV (@210boxingtv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Of Shane Mosley Jr.’s 21 wins, 12 came via knockout, giving him a modest 55% knockout-to-win ratio. Ramos Jr., meanwhile, backs his talk with a more formidable record. Though he made his professional debut four years after Mosley Jr., the 24-year-old Arizona native has maintained an active schedule, often fighting two or three times a year. He paid for that enthusiasm with a loss to Erickson Lubin two years ago, but his impressive 83% KO rate highlights his ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Shane Mosley Jr.: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

The Arizonan may, however, face a slight physical disadvantage. Standing at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), he is roughly two inches shorter than Shane Mosley Jr., who measures 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm). Likewise, Mosley Jr.’s 77-inch (196 cm) reach exceeds Jesus Ramos Jr.’s by 5 inches (72 inches / 183 cm).

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In his last fight against Argentinian Guido Schramm, Ramos Jr. weighed in at 155.8 pounds. Mosley Jr., meanwhile, recorded 167.6 pounds leading into his matchup with Daniel Jacobs.

Their latest weigh-in results are as follows:

Jesus Ramos Jr. – … pounds

Shane Mosley Jr. – … pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Fight prediction

A mix of activity and emphatic wins points strongly toward a Ramos Jr. victory tonight. Though Shane Mosley Jr. comes from a solid boxing pedigree, age and relative inactivity appear to have taken a toll on his momentum. He may have secured wins over Gabriel Rosado, D’Mitrius Ballard, and Daniel Jacobs, among others, but most of those opponents were well past their prime.

Ramos Jr. suffered a setback against Lubin. But he rebounded strongly, scoring back-to-back early stoppages afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styles and strategy

Though many have tried to draw parallels between Shane Mosley and his son, the comparison has proven difficult. The younger Mosley is much taller and possesses a greater reach, which he uses effectively. With a powerful jab, Mosley Jr. is known for targeting the body with heavy shots. Just as his opponents regain their composure, he lands solid left hooks.

His main drawback seems to be stamina. Mosley Jr. typically begins aggressively, but as the rounds progress, he is often seen running out of gas. Tonight’s fight is scheduled for twelve rounds, a first in his career. So many will be watching closely to see how he handles the distance against the younger Ramos Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramos Jr. faces a similar challenge. However, his lone 12-round fight against Lubin proved he has the stamina to hold his ground when necessary.

The bigger question is whether Ramos will allow the fight to reach the final bell. A southpaw (Mosley Jr. hasn’t faced a left-hander since 2017), Ramos Jr. fights aggressively, relying on powerful body shots to break down opponents. To protect himself from counters, he uses a traditional high guard.

Fans can expect him to wear down Mosley Jr. after heavy exchanges in the early-to-mid rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be intriguing to see how Mosley Jr. performs against a heavy-hitting southpaw. Considering the event managed to survive the initial cancellation of the October 25 card, fans finally get to see whether the son of a boxing legend can carve out a recognized name for himself with a title shot within reach. And if Shane Mosley Jr. wins tonight, do you think he should immediately call out Carlos Adames?