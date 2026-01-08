Jeyvier Cintron vs. Jonathan Rodriguez Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Knockout Ratio

Fresh Promotions’ lineup at the Barclays Center feels like a card built around second chances. Headlined by Subriel Matías and his own redemption arc, the pay-per-view event features a co-main event where two battle-worn fighters face a potential career crossroads. With his WBO International bantamweight title on the line, a win could help Jeyvier Cintron reestablish himself in a crowded division.

A loss, however, could derail those plans. At 30, with fewer opportunities to break through, Cintron risks being pushed to the margins while waiting for another opening. A similar dilemma confronts Mexican contender Jonathan “Titan” Rodriguez, who is also looking to inject new life into his career. Jeyvier Cintron and Rodriguez return after extended layoffs, making ring rust a key factor in this high-stakes bout.

Predicting Jeyvier Cintron vs. Jonathan Rodriguez: Who has better stats and a record?

Both fighters began their professional journeys roughly a decade ago, and their careers share a common thread of setbacks and interruptions. Born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the 30-year-old Rodriguez turned pro in 2015. Despite an active start, his momentum stalled after a bout against Israel Gonzalez ended in the first draw of his career.

Most of Rodriguez’s fights took place in Mexico. His first appearance abroad came in 2021, when he challenged then-IBF bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas in the United States. That fight ended in his second career loss, three years after Jose Martin Estrada García handed him his first defeat. Still, with 17 stoppages in 25 wins – a solid 68 percent knockout rate – Rodriguez’s knockout power remains a calling card.

Cintron’s path follows a similar arc. Since turning pro in 2017, the Bayamon native, six months older than Rodriguez, hit a crossroads in 2019 before returning to action last year. He did not fight in 2025. His lone loss came against future Hall of Famer Kazuto Ioka in 2019.

Jeyvier Cintron vs. Jonathan Rodriguez: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

On paper, Cintron holds a slight physical advantage. He stands 5-foot-6 (168 cm), about an inch taller than Rodriguez, who measures 5-foot-5 (165 cm). Cintron also owns a significant reach edge, with a 70.5-inch (179 cm) wingspan compared to Rodriguez’s 66.5 inches (169 cm).

In his most recent bout, which took place more than a year ago, Cintron weighed in at 118 pounds. Rodriguez last competed at bantamweight, tipping the scales at 115 pounds against Israel Gonzalez.

Fight prediction

Rodriguez’s long absence from the ring and his limited experience on the sport’s biggest stages have made him a sizable underdog. Cintron’s resume tells a similar story, however. After five years of inactivity, back-to-back wins in 2024, culminating in the WBO International title, have strengthened his case.

That said, Cintron cannot afford lapses against a dangerous counterpuncher like Rodriguez. Known for his sharp timing and effective body work, Rodriguez often starts slowly, reads his opponent, and looks to capitalize with heavy counters. Expect him to set traps and target openings in Cintron’s defense.

All signs point to a tense, competitive fight between two fighters with everything to gain and little room for error.