Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley Stats & Prediction: Record, Weight, Height, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Setting the context for what the winner could expect, Queensberry’s Frank Warren minced no words: “The winner gets to fight Mr. Usyk.” With that, the bar has been raised for tomorrow’s showdown between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley. The clash of the interim champions is now ‘all or nothing,’ as Warren later emphasized. Fittingly, the event has been billed just that, All or Nothing, set to take place at London’s O2 Arena.

Featuring an array of exciting fights on the co-main and undercard, the DAZN-streamed event packs a punch. But it goes without saying that all eyes will be fixed on the headliner. Both Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley are eager to take the mantle from the icons who lit up the heavyweight scene over the past decade. Each has promised to deliver a performance that not only strengthens their legacy but also moves them closer to the coveted four belts. So ahead of this much-anticipated contest, let’s see who has a better shot at facing Usyk next.

Predicting Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley: Who has better stats and a record?

In terms of record and experience, 33-year-old Parker holds a clear edge. Making his professional debut in 2012, the Auckland-born fighter boasts a resume stacked with big names. But his past daredevil approach has come at a cost. He has suffered three losses, the first two to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. The most recent, an 11th-round KO, came against Joe Joyce.

New Zealands Joseph Parker celebrates victory in his Interim WBO World Heavyweight Title bout against the Democratic Republic of Congos Martin Bakole during a professional boxing night at the Anb Arena

Out of his 36 wins, an impressive 24 have come by early stoppage, giving him a solid 67% knockout-to-win rate.

Ipswich-born Fabio Wardley, on the other hand, has been in the game for eight years. Tilting the balance in his favor is his unbeaten record. Though his resume lacks marquee names, the 30-year-old has yet to taste defeat in 20 outings. Moreover, with only one fight going the distance, Wardley enters with a killer 95% KO rate.

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Parker vs. Wardley is one of those matchups where physical disparities play little role. At 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm), Parker stands just an inch shorter than Wardley at 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm). Likewise, Parker’s 76-inch reach is only two inches shorter than Wardley’s 78-inch wingspan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Boxer Fabio Wardley with his his British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight belts

Final weights are yet to be announced, but past bouts may offer some clue. Eight months ago, Parker weighed 267 pounds for his fight against Martin Bakole. Wardley, meanwhile, came in at 243 pounds when he faced Australian Justus Huni for the vacant interim title in June.

Fight prediction

Oddsmakers seem to have made their pick. Joseph Parker enters as the heavy favorite at -360 odds, boasting a 73% chance of victory, according to some outlets. Fabio Wardley comes in as the +250 underdog.

The confidence in Parker likely stems from his recent streak of high-profile wins. Since his 2022 loss to Joe Joyce, Parker has turned his career around with grit and determination. Following his win over Deontay Wilder, he secured a majority decision over Zhilei Zhang, capping it off with a second-round knockout of Bakole.

Wardley, aside from a split-decision draw with rival Frazer Clarke, which he later avenged with a first-round KO, has scored impressive victories. Yet, opponents like David Adeleye or Justus Huni cannot compare with the likes of Wilder, Zhang, or Bakole. In fact, in the Huni fight, the Australian led on the scorecards until he ran out of steam in the ninth round.

A swift-footed heavyweight, Parker has shown in recent bouts that he’s unafraid to engage in a phone-booth brawl. As the Bakole fight demonstrated, he doesn’t shy away from risk, lunging forward with a deadly right hand. Expect Wardley to stay on the outside early, looking to sting Parker, force openings, and then go for a knockout shot.

One thing is certain: fans can look forward to fireworks in what promises to be a high-octane main event. Neither Wardley nor Parker can afford to let go of an opportunity to face Mr. Usyk.

