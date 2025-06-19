Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Confesses Career-Ending Reason Behind Jake Paul Fight Decision

Earlier this month, in an exclusive recorded at his home, Jake Paul discussed the stakes involved in the upcoming fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He described it as ‘do-or-die’ for the former middleweight champion. “He can also make his legacy come to a conclusion by beating the YouTuber Disney kid and getting me out of the sport of boxing,” Paul explained. Rehashed as a poser weeks later, Chavez Jr. faced Paul’s statement, prompting serious introspection.

Ahead of the DAZN-streamed MVP-Golden Boy card, Julio Chavez Jr. sat down with Ariel Helwani for a quick chat. Since the title loss a decade ago, his career and personal life have been under scrutiny. However, some believe Chavez Jr. might have a puncher’s chance of staging a huge upset at the Honda Center. The Jake Paul fight could be a career-defining moment for him. The debate over Paul’s future, if he were to lose to a fighter, strictly speaking, the third legit boxer, continues to ignite debates.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on ending Jake Paul’s career: Make no mistake, it’s going down

In fact, Helwani’s opening remarks hinted at the line of questions that were to follow. “He’s going to be the one to try and end all of this; he’s going to be the one to try to end the Jake Paul experiment,” he said. The Sinaloa-born fighter revealed how the former Disney star’s huge popularity warmed him up for the fight. It’s the fight he ‘needed.’ Ariel Helwani sought his opinion about Jake Paul’s stature as a fighter. So initially Chavez Jr. replied, “I respect all the fighters in general, uh, but I don’t have nothing uh nothing significant to respect, like Jake, like a good fighter.” However, soon he settled for a more diplomatic conclusion: “He’s a real fighter, I think so.”

Later, Chavez Jr. shared his thoughts on Paul’s visible attempts at hyping up their fight. So Helwani asked him if he was motivated to fight not just to win, but to end Jake Paul’s boxing journey altogether. To knock him out so badly that the Ohioan decides to quit boxing.

Chavez Jr. replied in the affirmative, “Yes.” However, after reflecting a bit, he added, “I’m still thinking that I’m better than Jake Paul, so I think, after this fight, maybe Jake will continue to fight. I don’t know, try to be a better boxer. But I don’t think he has the skills and everything for winning that fight. Yes, I want to end Jake Paul’s career. I want to end it.”

For Chavez Jr., it might have been an afterthought. However, several fans will be watching closely to see if he stays true to his word.

‘The Problem Child’ is in for a real battle

Last year, Jake Paul fought Mike Tyson. It followed two bouts where he faced two washed-out, semi-retired fighters. So, a few believe the fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. could be the most competitive the Ohioan has faced since the loss to Tommy Fury.

Late in April, former WBC light middleweight titleholder and now leading boxing analyst Sergio Mora was talking to Chris Mannix. He recalled how he had once recommended the matchup of Chavez Jr.-Jake Paul. Although critical of the former middleweight champion’s career graph, he nonetheless pointed out, “This is a legitimate former champion, a legitimate threat.”

It’s something even Jake Paul acknowledged during the MVP Exclusive. He highlighted how Chavez Jr. is the ‘most experienced’ fighter he will face to date. To Paul, Chavez Jr.’s youth at 39 makes him a real threat. It’s a different matter; the point might have struck many fans and critics as ironic, even laughable.

What’s your take? Do you think Chavez Jr. will be the first fighter to potentially put a full stop on Jake Paul’s dream run?