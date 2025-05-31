Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Gets ‘Out of Shape’ Verdict Just Weeks Away From Jake Paul Fight

With less than a month left for the big fight, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. finds himself under fire. On June 28, the son of boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez will return to face the man who headlined the event last year that featured, among others, his undercard battle against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall. As is often the case, the build-up to a Jake Paul fight always comes with drama, callouts, and viral moments.

Previously, it was Mike Tyson’s age and health concerns. Now, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s resume and form are considerably in question. Seemingly, a new variable has joined that list: his fitness. The former middleweight champion shared a video where he urged fans to watch the Jake Paul showdown on DAZN pay-per-view. However, the attempt faltered in its attempt to impress fans for an altogether different reason.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Keep your eyes on me!

Standing inside a ring, in chaste Spanish, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. addressed fans. In English, it roughly translates to, “Hi, it’s your friend Julio César Chávez Jr. The pay-per-view and DAZN are set for the fight on the 28th; go watch how I beat up Jake Paul.” Given his pedigree, many believed Chávez Jr. would follow in his legendary father’s footsteps and reach similar heights. Only things didn’t turn out the way they expected. Since the 2012 loss to Sergio Martinez, when he lost his middleweight title, Chavez Jr.’s career took a nosedive. It became a story replete with losses and breaks.

It took him three years to step into the ring and face Uriah Hall. For all the criticisms, unlike Chavez Jr., Jake Paul has been fairly active. In order to face a younger and in-form opponent, fans expect Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to put in his all.

But the latest clip appears to have demotivated a few. Let’s check out what they had to say.

Are you absolutely sure, bro?

This fan sounded quite disappointed. They said, “Bro, not putting in the work for Jake and is underestimating him; his physical appearance says it all.” Though often questioned about the choice of opponents, there’s no point in denying Jake Paul has picked up a lot since he debuted five years ago. Under no circumstances can Chavez Jr. take him for granted.

Certain that Chavez Jr. is in for yet another L, the next one said, “No wayyy, with this foos body looking like this, he’s done for 😂😂😂😂.” To face an opponent nearly a decade younger, the former middleweight champion will need to step up in training camp and fire on all cylinders.

via Getty GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – JUNE 19: Anderson “Spider” Silva (R) throws a punch at Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (L) during a fight as part of the Tribute to the Kings at Jalisco Stadium on June 19, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Quite a few users echoed familiar sentiments. If one said, “My guy is so out of shape, lmao,” another stated, “Bro looks crazy out of shape.” There could be a reason why Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. appears a bit bulky. The June 28 fight is a cruiserweight affair. Hence, he has to put on some weight to meet Paul, a natural 200-pounder.

Taunts were aplenty. “He doesn’t even believe it 🤣. It’s going to be another disappointment 🤣,” this fan laughed. A former UFC champion, who suffered a loss at the hands of Jake Paul, inflicted Chavez Jr.’s last defeat. His last fight was an inconsequential win over yet another former UFC fighter. So, quite a few fans think the Mexican is staring at yet another setback.

Another user pointed out an overlooked aspect. “Bro is there for the money, honestly. 💰 Bro is disrespecting the sport and country. Shame on you, Jr.” It’s easy to connect the dots. It’s a Jake Paul fight. So Chavez Jr. is expected to receive a huge payout. But as the user asked: where does that leave his legacy?

For sure, the lead-up to the June 28 clash is going to witness more barbs and digs.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has time to put in some serious work at the fight camp. Irrespective of whether he wins or loses the fight, he should first ensure the fans get to see a memorable clash. But for that, he must first be prepared to the hilt.

Do you foresee Chavez Jr. handing Jake Paul his second professional loss?